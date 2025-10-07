Between Des Moines And Springfield Is Iowa's City With Lovely Fall Foliage, Unique Shops, And Historic Charm
Most people think of Upstate New York, Vermont, or Connecticut when it comes to savoring the autumn colors, but Iowa has a few tricks up its sleeve, too. For instance, the Swiss Valley Nature Preserve is the state's "Little Switzerland," an outdoor paradise that transforms into a kaleidoscopic canopy of yellows, oranges, and maroons. You don't have to skip out on city amenities, though — experience the best of both worlds in Ottumwa. Boasting parks, museums, cool shops, and fun things to do, this destination makes for a wonderful getaway, especially if you want to see fall foliage. With a vibrant Main Street scene and a couple of unexpected attractions, you'll be taking every opportunity to make the most of your trip.
The name "Ottumwa" is the Meskwaki term for "tumbling waters," an appropriate title given that the city was centered around the Des Moines River. Early settlers arrived in the area in 1843 and began constructing dwellings on the riverfront. There are several historic districts you can visit in Ottumwa today, including Court Hill, Fifth Street Bluff, and Vogel Place. As you wander along its quaint streets, you'll notice Italianate, Queen Anne, Tudor, Craftsman, and Neoclassical architecture dominating these districts — which look all the more charming in the autumnal air.
Ottumwa is situated between Des Moines (a 1.5-hour drive away) and Springfield, Illinois (which takes around three hours and 45 minutes to reach). Coming from Marion, one of the Midwest's most family-friendly cities, you'll reach the city within two hours. Accommodation-wise, you have plenty of options — popular choices with central locations include Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Hampton Inn, Cobblestone Hotel and Suites, and AmericInn by Wyndham. If you like quiet evenings, you'll find more lodging in the north, like Quality Inn and Suites and Best Western Inn and Suites.
Enjoy leaf peeping and retail therapy in Ottumwa
Take advantage of the sweater weather in Ottumwa by admiring the changing leaves at Pioneer Ridge Nature Area. Featuring 15 miles of trails, this is the perfect place to bike or go for a walk while oaks, hickories, and grasslands brighten the paths. The 302-acre Garrison Rock, situated on the Des Moines River, is full of lush oak and hickory forests, making it a wonderful escape to relish the multicolored scenery. Those who wish to pair a good workout with fall landscapes can tackle the 16-mile Wapello County Trail System, ideal for morning jogs or afternoon bike rides. Not keen on venturing too far out of the city? Greater Ottumwa, Wildwood, and Memorial parks are top spots to take in the golden and crimson hues.
Balance the great outdoors with a bit of shopping by heading to Sassy Sunflower. Browse the racks of cardigans, denim jeans, overalls, sweaters, T-shirts, blouses, and more clothing items. Prefer to upcycle your fits? The Sewing House and Main Street Vacuum has everything you need to hem your trousers, design a printed top, or seek inspiration in creative fabrics. Marvel and D.C. fans can make their way to Spud's Emporium Comic and Games. From coveted comic books to board games, you'll definitely find a new addition to your entertainment lineup. As for trading cards and collectibles, the best place to go is Empire Cards.
Savvy shoppers can search for thrifted treasures at Klassi Kloset. Whether you're looking for home goods, pre-loved clothes, or collectible souvenirs, this second-hand store is your one-stop shop. The same goes for My Chic Boutique, with pre-owned accessories, bags, apparel, and tuxedo rentals. Hunters aren't left out either — The Antler Guys Mercantile Co. has items like mounts, arrowheads, coins, and more.
Discover historic sites and interesting museums
Walking in Ottumwa's downtown area, you'll come across an unusual attraction by the Bridge View Center: the Wapello County Freedom Rock, a large boulder with murals that highlight the local Naval Air Station and other military involvements in the county. Learn more about the region's military past at the Iowa Heartland History Connection. This museum has a permanent collection on the Vietnam War, along with other war-related relics and historical finds.
Aviation enthusiasts will love the Antique Airplane Association's Airpower Museum. Marvel at the model planes, check out the retro photos, spot the plane parts, and gaze at the aircraft that are still in use. Some of the highlights include the Adkisson Demoiselle, American Eagle Eaglet B-31, Krier DeHavilland Chipmunk, and National Airways System Air King. Stop by the gift shop on your way out to purchase a mug or T-shirt as a souvenir. Finally, don't forget to go on a walking tour of Ottumwa's churches to visit spots like St. Mary of the Visitation Parish and Trinity Episcopal Church.
As fascinating as aviation and military history are, there's one more thing that Ottumwa specializes in: nostalgic arcades. Make a stop at the Ottumwa Old School Arcade to see why this city is called the "Video Game Capital of the World." Not only will you learn about the games, but you'll also get to play a few rounds on the pinball machine. Mini golf and laser tag are available, too, if you're coming with a group of friends. Explore more unique landmarks in Iowa City, the Midwest's one and only "UNESCO-designated City of Literature," just an hour and a half away.