Between Des Moines And Springfield Is Iowa's City With Lovely Fall Foliage, Unique Shops, And Historic Charm

Most people think of Upstate New York, Vermont, or Connecticut when it comes to savoring the autumn colors, but Iowa has a few tricks up its sleeve, too. For instance, the Swiss Valley Nature Preserve is the state's "Little Switzerland," an outdoor paradise that transforms into a kaleidoscopic canopy of yellows, oranges, and maroons. You don't have to skip out on city amenities, though — experience the best of both worlds in Ottumwa. Boasting parks, museums, cool shops, and fun things to do, this destination makes for a wonderful getaway, especially if you want to see fall foliage. With a vibrant Main Street scene and a couple of unexpected attractions, you'll be taking every opportunity to make the most of your trip.

The name "Ottumwa" is the Meskwaki term for "tumbling waters," an appropriate title given that the city was centered around the Des Moines River. Early settlers arrived in the area in 1843 and began constructing dwellings on the riverfront. There are several historic districts you can visit in Ottumwa today, including Court Hill, Fifth Street Bluff, and Vogel Place. As you wander along its quaint streets, you'll notice Italianate, Queen Anne, Tudor, Craftsman, and Neoclassical architecture dominating these districts — which look all the more charming in the autumnal air.

Ottumwa is situated between Des Moines (a 1.5-hour drive away) and Springfield, Illinois (which takes around three hours and 45 minutes to reach). Coming from Marion, one of the Midwest's most family-friendly cities, you'll reach the city within two hours. Accommodation-wise, you have plenty of options — popular choices with central locations include Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Hampton Inn, Cobblestone Hotel and Suites, and AmericInn by Wyndham. If you like quiet evenings, you'll find more lodging in the north, like Quality Inn and Suites and Best Western Inn and Suites.