Forget Boston, Retire To New England's Vibrant Coastal Gem With Lighthouses, Islands, And Craft Brews

When you think of New England, you think of Boston: the history, the sports, the universities, the "Cheers" gang, the whole deal. Boston is one of America's genuinely great cities, but it's not the easiest place to retire. From housing and utilities to transportation and taxes, it can get expensive. The weather's no joke, either: Boston averages about 49 inches of snow a year, so you'll be spending plenty of time shoveling or indoors. Still, maybe you want to retire in New England. Fortunately, other cities in the region may be better suited to retirement than Boston. One such city is Portland, Maine.

Maine's largest city is a coastal gem that offers plenty of what people love about New England without Boston's big-city scale. In fact, Kiplinger named Portland one of the best places to retire in New England, based on factors such as cost of living, income, health care accessibility, recreation, and well-being. Portland is a charming little city right on Casco Bay, packed with scenic coastal splendor, while its downtown has many of the amenities and conveniences retirees might want in a modern city, but with a more laid-back atmosphere. That doesn't mean Portland is cheap. Housing costs can be high for a city its size, and Maine winters remain a consideration, but retirees also have access to major medical care and a range of senior-focused programs and recreation.

For instance, the city runs a voluntary Age-Friendly program that encourages local businesses to become more accessible and accommodating to older customers. It also offers recreation programs specifically for residents 62 and up, including shopping trips, outings to local attractions, and a popular "Mystery Lunch" excursion. Additionally, the city's long-running Inclusion and Adapted Services initiative offers recreational opportunities for people with disabilities. And if that's not enough for you, Portland's shoreline is full of both natural and human-made beauty, and the city boasts one of the country's best craft beer scenes.