The US State With The Most Breweries Per Capita Is A Cozy New England Getaway
While maple syrup, fall foliage, and fantastic skiing may come to mind when thinking of this quaint New England state, Vermont is also known for something else — its beer. That may seem surprising to some, but Vermont is indeed America's beer capital. According to the Brewer's Association, the Green Mountain State has more craft breweries per capita than any other state in America.
With 15.4 breweries per 100,000 adults aged 21 years and up, Vermont beat out its New England counterpart, Maine, for the top position. While Vermont may be one of the least populated states in the country, taking a tour of Vermont's beer trail is just another excuse to visit this quaint state. The state's 77 craft breweries vary from Stowe's The Alchemist Brewery, with its award-winning Heady Topper IPA, to unique, small-batch artisanal brews at Hill Farmstead Brewery in the tiny but thriving town of Greensboro.
So just what kind of craft beers can you expect to find in Vermont? The state is actually known for creating its very own IPA. New England or Vermont IPA is a hazy beer that website VinePair describes as having "a tropical, juicy sweetness." This IPA isn't just a regional fad, but a full-blown phenomenon that has led craft breweries across the country to develop their own New England-style IPAs. Still, there's nothing quite like going to the heart of the original, which is why a voyage to Vermont is a must for craft beer aficionados.
Beer tasting is the perfect excuse to experience all that Vermont has to offer
Vermont has become such a beer mecca that there are endless threads on the r/CraftBeer subreddit with people seeking recommendations on where to visit or sharing their own adventures in the Green Mountain State. One popular option is to base your stay in Stowe, where, depending on the season, you can ski or hike Vermont's highest mountain and then enjoy tastings in the area at The Alchemist Brewery or Lawson's Finest Liquids.
Or, if you find yourself yearning for a lakeside escape, you can spend some time in Burlington. Vermont's largest city still has small-town charm mixed with urban appeal, and plenty of breweries to visit. Visitors can revel in Burlington's historic architecture, which screams New England before settling in at some of the state's top taprooms and breweries. These include the well-regarded Zero Gravity Brewery, which made the Brewers Association list of the top 50 craft breweries in the country, as well as Foam Brewers, known for its innovative approach to beer.
As you can see, beer is big business in Vermont. The state's craft beer culture is strong, churning out over 350,000 barrels a year (via Brewers Association). Vermont already has so much to offer, from sweeping landscapes to cozy villages, that its reputation for beer is just a bonus. If you're ready to pack your bags but aren't sure where to go, check out our guide to Vermont's top five breweries, written by a local.