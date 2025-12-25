The US State With The Most Breweries Per Capita Is A Cozy New England Getaway

While maple syrup, fall foliage, and fantastic skiing may come to mind when thinking of this quaint New England state, Vermont is also known for something else — its beer. That may seem surprising to some, but Vermont is indeed America's beer capital. According to the Brewer's Association, the Green Mountain State has more craft breweries per capita than any other state in America.

With 15.4 breweries per 100,000 adults aged 21 years and up, Vermont beat out its New England counterpart, Maine, for the top position. While Vermont may be one of the least populated states in the country, taking a tour of Vermont's beer trail is just another excuse to visit this quaint state. The state's 77 craft breweries vary from Stowe's The Alchemist Brewery, with its award-winning Heady Topper IPA, to unique, small-batch artisanal brews at Hill Farmstead Brewery in the tiny but thriving town of Greensboro.

So just what kind of craft beers can you expect to find in Vermont? The state is actually known for creating its very own IPA. New England or Vermont IPA is a hazy beer that website VinePair describes as having "a tropical, juicy sweetness." This IPA isn't just a regional fad, but a full-blown phenomenon that has led craft breweries across the country to develop their own New England-style IPAs. Still, there's nothing quite like going to the heart of the original, which is why a voyage to Vermont is a must for craft beer aficionados.