The World's 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In 2026

When a place is considered expensive, usually the prices come with some — perhaps lots — of redeeming qualities. It could have year-round sunny weather and access to beaches, or maybe there's an abundance of beautiful architecture and high-end cuisine. But expensive is also a relative term; its meaning changes based on the depth of your pockets and whether you feel your money has been well spent.

Numbeo recently generated a ranking of the most expensive countries and territories to live in globally, using indexes such as local purchasing power and cost of living, covering all commercial goods and services. The underlying data include prices for groceries, transportation, restaurants, and other expenses. Though not without surprises, the results largely reflect expectations: The world's most expensive places are also some of its coolest travel destinations, including Caribbean islands, Asian Tiger economies, and small European countries.

Numbeo's Cost of Living Index used New York City, one of the world's most notoriously pricey cities, as a baseline, giving it a score of 100, equating to 100%. Each place in the ranking was assigned a numerical value representing its cost of living relative to the Big Apple. If a country's rating was 110, for example, it was found to be 10% more expensive than New York; a score of 90 meant it was 10% cheaper. The places below, a mix of nation-states and territories, might not be the most accessible places to emigrate to on a budget. If you visit any of them as a traveler, you won't face the same expenses as a resident, like rent and groceries, and you'll likely benefit from high standards of living and interesting attractions or landmarks, at least making the expenditure worth it.