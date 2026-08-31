The World's 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In 2026
When a place is considered expensive, usually the prices come with some — perhaps lots — of redeeming qualities. It could have year-round sunny weather and access to beaches, or maybe there's an abundance of beautiful architecture and high-end cuisine. But expensive is also a relative term; its meaning changes based on the depth of your pockets and whether you feel your money has been well spent.
Numbeo recently generated a ranking of the most expensive countries and territories to live in globally, using indexes such as local purchasing power and cost of living, covering all commercial goods and services. The underlying data include prices for groceries, transportation, restaurants, and other expenses. Though not without surprises, the results largely reflect expectations: The world's most expensive places are also some of its coolest travel destinations, including Caribbean islands, Asian Tiger economies, and small European countries.
Numbeo's Cost of Living Index used New York City, one of the world's most notoriously pricey cities, as a baseline, giving it a score of 100, equating to 100%. Each place in the ranking was assigned a numerical value representing its cost of living relative to the Big Apple. If a country's rating was 110, for example, it was found to be 10% more expensive than New York; a score of 90 meant it was 10% cheaper. The places below, a mix of nation-states and territories, might not be the most accessible places to emigrate to on a budget. If you visit any of them as a traveler, you won't face the same expenses as a resident, like rent and groceries, and you'll likely benefit from high standards of living and interesting attractions or landmarks, at least making the expenditure worth it.
Bermuda
With a score of 123.5 on Numbeo's index, Bermuda is the most expensive place to live. A British Overseas Territory, it was the only place whose index score exceeded 100, driven, in part, by its remote location in the North Atlantic Ocean (it relies on imports) and a strong local currency (tied to the U.S. dollar). As a destination, Bermuda is a great summer escape, surrounded by beaches, coves, palm-fringed harbors, and turquoise waters for swimming. Bermuda is also a prime dive spot; explore the island's coral reefs and sunken ships that helped fuel the mythology surrounding the Bermuda Triangle.
The Cayman Islands
For years, the Cayman Islands had an infamous reputation as a hotbed of tax evasion and money laundering. Given its connection to wealth and high-end living, we shouldn't be surprised it's the world's second most expensive place to live, with a score of 97.9. Another British Overseas Territory, the archipelago is known for its distinctive wildlife. You'll find stingrays at the Stingray City Sandbar, huge iguanas at the Blue Iguana Reserve, and bioluminescent plankton at Rum Point. And there are great beaches, including Seven Mile Beach, considered among the finest in the Caribbean.
Switzerland
Switzerland, in third, is another unsurprising entry on the list. The small, famously neutral European country is associated with banking and wealth management, but if you can afford the sky-high prices, you'll be rewarded with some of the continent's most impressive scenery. The Alps are its main geographical feature, towering over picture-book towns and cities. Travelers flock there to ski in winter and hike the mountains and valleys in summer. Other iconic destinations for trip to Switzerland include the fjordlike Lake Lucerne, the glamorous resort of St. Moritz, and the UNESCO-recognized Old City of Bern.
The US Virgin Islands
Living in the U.S. Virgin Islands is generally more expensive than in many parts of the mainland, with groceries and utilities coming at a premium due to high import costs. However, because Americans can visit without a passport, it attracts large numbers of visitors each year, including a significant number of cruise tourists. Lying in the northeastern Caribbean, the U.S. Virgin Islands have sun-drenched bays and dive sites teeming with life. There's also the forested Reef Bay Trail, cutting through Virgin Islands National Park and leading to a secluded beach, and Charlotte Amalie, a city that's part old Europe, part Caribbean daydream.
Singapore
Singapore is a classic tale of rags to riches. A relatively poor former British colony at independence in 1965, it had grown into a global financial center and one of the richest places on earth within half a century. Many of its tourist attractions scream wealth, from the famous infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands to the Gardens by the Bay, mixing futuristic architecture with tropical flora. Singapore's long history of migration and trade has also made it highly multicultural; check out its ethnic districts, like Chinatown, Little India, and Kampong Glam (the Malay-Muslim Quarter), for street food, cultural sites, and shopping.
The Bahamas
The Bahamas are expensive for the same reasons as many other Caribbean islands: High import costs and an influx of the ultra-wealthy. The wealthy aren't just drawn by the 0% income tax, though. This scattered island chain off the coast of Florida is surrounded by warm, turquoise waters and paradisiacal beaches. You can kayak among the mangroves of Lucayan National Park, snorkel at Thunderball Grotto, or explore the reefs around Great Exuma. But for all the aquatic creatures living in the Bahamas — barracuda, lionfish, blue marlins, dolphins, sea turtles — many people still flock to the swimming pigs of Big Major Cay.
Iceland
Adrift in the North Atlantic Ocean, Iceland is Europe's most geographically isolated country, which has also made it one of the most expensive. Iceland imports lots of its food and manufactured goods, while inflation and low market competition have also contributed to high prices. Iceland does, however, offer the traveler many gifts in return: immense, end-of-world scenery in the Westfjords; the geothermal waters of the Blue Lagoon; volcanic plains and glaciers crisscrossed by hiking trails; the roaring Goðafoss ("Waterfall of the Gods"); and when the season's right, the shimmering northern lights.
Jersey
Though closer to France, Jersey is a self-governing Crown Dependency of the British Crown. The largest of the Channel Islands, it has its own laws and fiscal policy, and has developed into an offshore financial center (with a 0% corporate income tax rate for most businesses). Culturally, Jersey feels distinctly British, albeit with French influence and better beaches. St. Ouen's Bay is Jersey's longest beach, 5 miles of sand nestled between dunes and the Atlantic, and there's sheltered St. Brelade's Bay, popular with swimmers. Also visit the 13th-century Mont Orgueil Castle and the pretty shopping lanes and street-side cafes of St. Helier.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong was one of the original Asian Tiger economies, rapidly industrializing following World War II. Today, it's one of the world's leading financial and trading centers. This, plus extreme population density and limited housing availability, means Hong Kong has become one of the most expensive places to live. But there's fun to be had in this iconic city. Wander its night markets, sampling steamed dumplings and bao buns. Take a ferry across Victoria Harbour, visit Kowloon Walled City Park, or head to Lantau Island to see Tian Tan, the Big Buddha. Families take note: Hong Kong also hosts Disney's smallest resort park.
Solomon Islands
Squeezing into the top 10 is the Solomon Islands, with a score of 65.4. Although significant economic challenges are prevalent in the South Pacific, utilities and goods can be relatively expensive because these nations are so remote. Despite the Solomon Islands' economic struggles, the archipelago, east of Papua New Guinea, has a setting that's as beautiful as it is distant, with tumbling falls, turquoise bays, and rich Indigenous culture. Top adventures include diving among the coral reefs and World War II shipwrecks at Gizo, and hiking across Kolombangara Island, a volcanic island of "cloud forests," rare native birds, and a network of rivers and streams.