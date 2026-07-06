Not Florida, Not California: This Is Where You'll Find Disney's Smallest Resort Park

Disney certainly takes the phrase "Go big or go home" to the next level. It currently operates six resorts globally in locations as varied as Paris and Tokyo, with a seventh planned for Abu Dhabi. And some of these resort complexes, home to theme parks, hotels, dining, and more, are megalithic, spread across vast swaths of land. Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, covers a whopping 25,000 acres, while Shanghai Disneyland is the largest single theme park, with the park itself spanning 963 acres. But sometimes good things come in tiny packages. The entertainment company's smallest resort park spans just 320 acres, and it's not in Florida or California, but in Asia. Hong Kong Disneyland is where you can have the full Disney experience while still being close to the center of a bustling metropolis.

The resort is located on Lantau Island in Hong Kong, one of the cities with the highest number of international travelers in 2025. There are a few reasons why this park was built on a much smaller scale compared to other Disney ventures. The budget for this one was tight ($1.8 billion, with just 16 attractions, as reported by Time), in contrast to Shanghai, for example ($5.5 billion, according to EBSCO). Of course, Hong Kong is itself limited in size, as one of the most densely populated places in the world, meaning that there's simply less space to build. In fact, it actually had to be constructed on reclaimed land in Penny Bay.