Not Florida, Not California: This Is Where You'll Find Disney's Smallest Resort Park
Disney certainly takes the phrase "Go big or go home" to the next level. It currently operates six resorts globally in locations as varied as Paris and Tokyo, with a seventh planned for Abu Dhabi. And some of these resort complexes, home to theme parks, hotels, dining, and more, are megalithic, spread across vast swaths of land. Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, covers a whopping 25,000 acres, while Shanghai Disneyland is the largest single theme park, with the park itself spanning 963 acres. But sometimes good things come in tiny packages. The entertainment company's smallest resort park spans just 320 acres, and it's not in Florida or California, but in Asia. Hong Kong Disneyland is where you can have the full Disney experience while still being close to the center of a bustling metropolis.
The resort is located on Lantau Island in Hong Kong, one of the cities with the highest number of international travelers in 2025. There are a few reasons why this park was built on a much smaller scale compared to other Disney ventures. The budget for this one was tight ($1.8 billion, with just 16 attractions, as reported by Time), in contrast to Shanghai, for example ($5.5 billion, according to EBSCO). Of course, Hong Kong is itself limited in size, as one of the most densely populated places in the world, meaning that there's simply less space to build. In fact, it actually had to be constructed on reclaimed land in Penny Bay.
What to expect at Hong Kong Disneyland
Hong Kong's compact Disneyland resort is surrounded by natural beauty and offers its own distinct theming and attractions. And while it may have gotten off to a rocky start due to management issues and cultural mishaps, the resort has seen steady growth: In its first year, Hong Kong Disneyland attracted 5.2 million visitors, and in December of 2023, it welcomed its 100 millionth visitor.
The California-based company's second Asian resort opened after two years of construction on September 12, 2005. It centers around the recently renovated, 167-foot Castle of Magical Dreams. And it contains eight themed lands, many of which you'd recognize from its American counterparts, like Fantasyland, Adventureland, and Main Street, U.S.A. However, some are unique to this park, including Grizzly Gulch and Mystic Point. You'll also find a recreation complex, Inspiration Lake, and three on-site hotels: Disney's Hollywood Hotel, Disney Explorers Lodge, and Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel. The resort offers around 40 eateries, from grab-and-go snack carts to table-service restaurants serving up international cuisine.
Although it's Disney's smallest resort, Hong Kong Disneyland still offers several standout attractions. For instance, while Frozen Ever After in Florida is one of the Disney World rides that aren't actually worth waiting in line for, the version in Hong Kong has been praised by critics for its superior animatronics and design. The park is home to other highly-rated attractions, including Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars, a thrilling, Gold Rush-era train journey through winding caverns, and Mystic Manor, an immersive dark ride in a "Magneto-Electric Carriage" through an eccentric explorer's house.
Planning your trip to Hong Kong Disneyland
For those unaccustomed to hot, subtropical heat, it's best to visit Hong Kong in the fall, between October and December, when it's cool and dry. The humidity and risk of typhoons are much lower, and temperatures typically range from 61 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit. There will also be seasonal entertainment for Halloween and Christmas.
If you're staying at one of the on-site hotels, you'll be able to enter through the dedicated guest lane and participate in free recreational activities, such as mini-golfing, pedal go-karting, and art workshops, in between your park visits. Prices will vary depending on the date, the specific package you're purchasing, and other factors — keep an eye on Hong Kong Disneyland's website for seasonal promotions and other special offers. And if budget is a concern, there are numerous more affordable accommodation options nearby. If you do choose to stay off-site, ensure that your place is close to a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station for easy park access.
The closest major hub is Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), the massive airport with "unrivaled connectivity" that won the title as best in all of Asia by the World Travel Awards. There are direct flights available from cities like Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco on Cathay Pacific, one of the safest airlines in the world. As the airport is situated on the same island as Disneyland, it will take 10 to 15 minutes to arrive by taxi. Buses and trains are also available from the airport, and the MTR will get you to the park in about 30 minutes — just transfer to Sunny Bay Station on the Disneyland Resort Line.