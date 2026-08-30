'America's Oldest Landscaped Garden' Is A Charleston Gem With Nature Walks, Artisan Shops, And A Restaurant

Charleston is a city steeped in history — that much is obvious from the stately homes framed by flickering gas lanterns and the horse-drawn carriages that rattle down the French Quarter's cobblestone streets. But along with the litany of the city's historic firsts, from the nation's first public museum to the first shots of the Civil War, there's one lesser-known site that travelers should know about. Nestled along the banks of the Ashley River about 16 miles northwest of downtown Charleston, Middleton Place holds the esteemed title of "America's oldest landscaped gardens," becoming a National Historic Landmark in 1971.

Originally the private residence of Arthur Middleton, a delegate of South Carolina and signer of the Declaration of Independence, the restoration of the gardens began generations later in 1925 before it would eventually open to the public as a house museum in 1975. Now, the historic site comprises not just the grand gardens which made Middleton Place famous, but also exhibits honoring the lives of the enslaved people who worked there, a living museum with artisans and animals in the stableyards, and tours of the estate's historic residences.

Middleton Place spans about 110 acres (65 of which make up the gardens), and its variety of experiences and amenities makes it worth a full day of exploration. The grounds are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Adult admission is $35 at the time of writing, with discounts available for children, students, seniors, and military personnel. Select additional tours and rotating exhibits may require an additional fee.