Just Outside Charleston Is South Carolina's Centuries-Old Natural Wonder That's Well Worth The Trip

Charleston, South Carolina, is known for its prominent place in American history and its charming Southern aesthetic. Its downtown historic district features tourist-favorite pastel buildings on Rainbow Row, along with the Battery's mansion-lined promenade that looks out over the harbor that's seen so much, from British fleets during the American Revolution to the first shots of the Civil War. But it's not just the buildings that have seen a lot of history. There are pieces of the natural landscape that have been here even longer and still survive today, like Charleston's Angel Oak.

According to the City of Charleston, this massive oak tree is older than the country and "the largest live oak east of the Mississippi." Over 400,000 visitors flock to see it each year, cementing its place on Charleston's must-see list. Charleston is home to some incredible natural wonders, thanks to its warm, humid climate and its location where the Ashley and Cooper Rivers meet the Atlantic Ocean. There is always something in bloom here, and Southern live oak trees with their long strands of Spanish moss waving in the breeze give entire neighborhoods a unique, dreamy quality. But they're all dwarfed by the Angel Oak.