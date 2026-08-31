On The Edge Of Death Valley Is California's Unique Desert Town With Hot Springs, A Farm, And Scenic Nature Trails
On the southeastern edge of Death Valley lies the tiny desert community of Tecopa, California. Surrounded by the stark Mojave Desert, this quiet, rustic outpost has a mix of geothermal hot springs, lush vegetation, and scenic desert trails. Tecopa is located about three and a half hours driving from Los Angeles, an hour and a half from Las Vegas, and a 55-minute drive from Death Valley National Park.
While Tecopa is small, with a population that hovers around 200, according to Census Reporter, it packs a big punch when it comes to outdoor activities. Adventurers can find miles of hiking trails against a striking backdrop of rugged badlands and several hot springs, where you can soothe sore muscles under a clear desert sky. The town also has the China Ranch Date Farm, a historic desert oasis that offers scenic trails through date groves and willow trees, as well as picnic areas along Willow Creek. So whether you're passing through Tecopa on the way to Death Valley National Park or looking for an interesting day or weekend trip from Las Vegas, this hidden gem offers a relaxing escape and a chance to explore a unique pocket of the Mojave Desert.
Hikes and farms in the middle of the Mojave Desert
One of Tecopa's unique attractions is the China Ranch Date Farm & Bakery, which has a small museum, bakery, and gift shop as well as several hiking trails that wind past Willow Creek and groves of date palms, willows, and cottonwood trees. Hike the 4-mile Slot Canyon Trail, which takes you through a narrow passageway through a canyon of rhyolite rock, before picnicking along a creek among the frogs and a wide variety of birds. The ranch has a fascinating history dating back to the late 1800s, when a Chinese immigrant established the farm as a resource for the local mining camps.
For a more challenging but no-less scenic trail, you can venture down the Amargosa River Trail, an 8.3-mile out-and-back hike that follows the Amargosa River. The trail provides an intriguing tapestry of brilliant green foliage flanked by steep, sandy badlands and dotted by abandoned, rusted vehicles.
If you're coming from Death Valley, you may want to take a short detour to explore the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, the Mojave Desert's largest oasis full of wildlife. If you're flying in, the nearest major airport is Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, which is about an hour-and-a-half drive away. And Tecopa is part of Inyo County, a California county known for mountain trails, scenic parks, and camping; there's no shortage of things to see and do in the area.
Soak in soothing natural mineral waters in Tecopa, California
At the heart of town is its best-known attraction — the hot springs. Tecopa has several commercial hot springs facilities, as well as a popular free spring called the Tecopa Mud Hot Springs. If you visit, read up on the unwritten rules you should know before visiting a hot spring; clothing policies vary by location, and there are also posted signs warning of mud mites, which generally aren't dangerous but can cause red, itchy sores. Other options for enjoying the area's soothing natural mineral waters include the Delight's Hot Springs Campground and the Tecopa Hot Springs and Campground, which offers night passes to campers. For traditional lodging, there's the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort, which has a motel in addition to a campground and private hot-spring pools for guests.
Beyond the hot springs, campgrounds, and motel, Tecopa's accommodations include Villa Anita, a quirky property with art installations, gardens, curated art-filled guest rooms, and a cottage made from glass bottles. Tecopa also has free, primitive camping on nearby BLM-managed land off of Furnace Creek Road, about a 15-minute drive from Tecopa, according to The Dyrt.
For such a small town, Tecopa offers plenty of tasty dining options, earning it the title of "secret foodie haven" from the Los Angeles Times. Check out the family-owned Kit Fox Cafe, which offers homemade pastries and wood-fired pizzas before heading next door for some local beer, billiards, and live music at Death Valley Brewing. It should be noted that many of the area's restaurants, bars, and hot spring campgrounds operate on a seasonal schedule, remaining closed during the hot summer months and reopening in October. The best time to visit Tecopa is from late fall through early spring, when daytime temperatures average from the 60s to the 70s degrees Fahrenheit.