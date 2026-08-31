On The Edge Of Death Valley Is California's Unique Desert Town With Hot Springs, A Farm, And Scenic Nature Trails

One of Tecopa's unique attractions is the China Ranch Date Farm & Bakery, which has a small museum, bakery, and gift shop as well as several hiking trails that wind past Willow Creek and groves of date palms, willows, and cottonwood trees. Hike the 4-mile Slot Canyon Trail, which takes you through a narrow passageway through a canyon of rhyolite rock, before picnicking along a creek among the frogs and a wide variety of birds. The ranch has a fascinating history dating back to the late 1800s, when a Chinese immigrant established the farm as a resource for the local mining camps.

For a more challenging but no-less scenic trail, you can venture down the Amargosa River Trail, an 8.3-mile out-and-back hike that follows the Amargosa River. The trail provides an intriguing tapestry of brilliant green foliage flanked by steep, sandy badlands and dotted by abandoned, rusted vehicles.

If you're coming from Death Valley, you may want to take a short detour to explore the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, the Mojave Desert's largest oasis full of wildlife. If you're flying in, the nearest major airport is Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, which is about an hour-and-a-half drive away. And Tecopa is part of Inyo County, a California county known for mountain trails, scenic parks, and camping; there's no shortage of things to see and do in the area.