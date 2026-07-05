Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting A Hot Spring

If you're planning a hot spring escape, your choices will be endless. From a Japanese hot spring destination with monkey encounters to a set of unique geothermal pools in California's Sierra Nevada, some of the most unexpected options await around the globe. In fact, according to the Global Wellness Institute, more than 31,000 establishments operate around Earth's thermal waters, offering restoration and relaxation. Europe and Asia-Pacific account for over 93%, and in the U.S., the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has identified 1,661 possibilities! With all these options, choosing won't be easy. But before you settle on a destination, it's worth understanding the etiquette, expectations, and safety considerations that come with visiting a hot spring.

As you do your investigations, researching potential pitfalls that may disrupt your zen should also be on your to-do list. Because while hot springs can be relaxing, dangers may lurk in the waters.

These hazards can be triggered by simple everyday actions you would never expect could cause discomfort. But sometimes, they are far more serious, with the potential to threaten your health. On the bright side, keeping yourself safe is easier with the right information. These unwritten rules should help with that. From advice on the type of destination that may be ideal for your needs to tips on how to avoid discomfort, they should help you have a stress-free trip. We've also included tips on hot spring etiquette that should be helpful, especially if your plans include one of the world's luxurious hot spring destinations. If your plans happen to include one of Oregon's thermal beauties, our clothing rules for visiting a hot spring in the state could also be helpful.