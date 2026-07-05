Sandwiched Between Las Vegas And Fresno Is California's County With Mountain Trails, Scenic Parks, And Camping

As a local Las Vegan and avid hiker, I've spent a lot of time backpacking through the scenic parks and recreation areas in California's neighboring Inyo County. Stretching between Las Vegas and Fresno, Inyo County's six million acres of public land encompass some of the most diverse and dramatic natural scenery I've ever seen, from the lowest point in North America in Death Valley National Park to the highest point in the contiguous U.S. atop the 14,505-foot Mt. Whitney.

Referred to as "the other side of California," Inyo County is an ideal destination for those seeking outdoor adventure. In this slice of eastern central California, you can trout fish in crystal-clear creeks, hike among the oldest trees on the planet, and camp in the shadows of towering, glacier-sculpted granite peaks. But even if you're merely driving through, the scenery is remarkable. You'll have to fight the urge to pull over to run through wildflower-filled meadows, cool your feet in refreshing mountain streams, or gawk at expansive desert vistas.

But if you have the time, I recommend pitching a tent and staying a few days. Inyo County is best experienced when you can immerse yourself in it. Watch the first rays of sun break through the canopy of trees in the John Muir Wilderness, an area that has sat largely unchanged for thousands of years, and experience the peaceful silence of Death Valley at night as you stargaze under one of the darkest night skies on the planet. In this guide, discover the best places to hike, camp, and explore in Inyo County, the adventure capital of California.