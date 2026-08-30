France's Oldest National Park Is A Gem In The Alps With Crystal Clear Lake Hikes, Waterfalls, And Unique Wildlife

Mother Nature gave France some serious gifts. From the sweeping beaches of the Atlantic Coast, across the vineyards of Champagne, and down to the sparkling bays of the Côte d'Azur, it rolls across some utterly breathtaking parts of the European continent. But, even with all that, there was one spot that warranted protection and special status before all others in these parts: Vanoise National Park.

You'll need to look all the way back to 1963 to uncover its beginnings. It was then, in a time when Stevie Wonder graced the U.S. pop charts, that this colossal cut-out of Savoie was designated a national preserve after a campaign spearheaded by a local mayor concerned for the welfare of the native chamois and ibex. Thing is, being the oldest is really just the beginning. Look closer, and it transpires that the Vanoise is actually a beehive of superlatives and striking stats: It covers a mind-blowing 206 square miles and has 12,600-foot-high peaks dashed with glaciers. Of course, it's a veritable hiking mecca — there's something like 250 miles of marked trails within the park, including one of the most iconic long-distance treks in France, and shorter family hikes that'll take you to lakes and waterfalls and more.

All that got the wanderlust fizzing like a bottle of French bubbly? To get here, you should aim for one of the handful of airports that serve the country's long curve of the Alps. They include Lyon–Saint Exupéry Airport (LYS) and Geneva International Airport (GVA); both major international hubs, both just short of a 3-hour drive from the park. Or there's the smaller Grenoble Alpes Isère Airport (GNB), about the same distance away. Unlike in the States, where national parks can mean expensive entrance fees, access here is totally free.