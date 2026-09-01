Just Outside Seattle, This Former Seminary Is Now A State Park With Lake Fun And The State's Largest Playground

A visit to a state park in Washington amid its trees, trails, and beautiful views can feel like a slice of heaven. The experience may seem even more divine just outside of Seattle in Kenmore — a haven of parks and lake views — at Saint Edward State Park, a lushly forested space where future priests once lived. Fronting Lake Washington's clear, fresh water, Saint Edward is home to a heavy, stone castle that is not a bastion for royalty but a former seminary for the Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle. Now repurposed into an elegant hotel, it provides the park's only lodging for guests looking to spend extra time in this expansive park, whether swimming and kayaking or running around the biggest playground in the state (per Explore Washington State).

Now called The Lodge at Saint Edward Park, this long, imposing facade sits on land first purchased by a bishop in the late 1920s who wanted a seminary built. Designed by the same architect whose later work includes Seattle's Space Needle, the four-story, Romanesque Revival-style edifice welcomed students to its dormitories and classrooms in 1931 to engage in prayer, Mass, and classes. Falling enrollment prompted its closure 45 years later, but an archbishop wanted to transform the land into a state park and sold the land to the state.

Today, thanks to a $57-million restoration in partnership with a real estate firm, the hotel includes Art Deco interiors like black and white bathrooms, lawn games, a library with games and complimentary snacks, and two restaurants and a bar, Tonsorium, that was once a barbershop. You may not want to leave the property, but should you, there's a complimentary shuttle service within a 10-mile radius for wine tasting in Woodinville or shopping in downtown Kirkland.