Just Outside Seattle, This Former Seminary Is Now A State Park With Lake Fun And The State's Largest Playground
A visit to a state park in Washington amid its trees, trails, and beautiful views can feel like a slice of heaven. The experience may seem even more divine just outside of Seattle in Kenmore — a haven of parks and lake views — at Saint Edward State Park, a lushly forested space where future priests once lived. Fronting Lake Washington's clear, fresh water, Saint Edward is home to a heavy, stone castle that is not a bastion for royalty but a former seminary for the Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle. Now repurposed into an elegant hotel, it provides the park's only lodging for guests looking to spend extra time in this expansive park, whether swimming and kayaking or running around the biggest playground in the state (per Explore Washington State).
Now called The Lodge at Saint Edward Park, this long, imposing facade sits on land first purchased by a bishop in the late 1920s who wanted a seminary built. Designed by the same architect whose later work includes Seattle's Space Needle, the four-story, Romanesque Revival-style edifice welcomed students to its dormitories and classrooms in 1931 to engage in prayer, Mass, and classes. Falling enrollment prompted its closure 45 years later, but an archbishop wanted to transform the land into a state park and sold the land to the state.
Today, thanks to a $57-million restoration in partnership with a real estate firm, the hotel includes Art Deco interiors like black and white bathrooms, lawn games, a library with games and complimentary snacks, and two restaurants and a bar, Tonsorium, that was once a barbershop. You may not want to leave the property, but should you, there's a complimentary shuttle service within a 10-mile radius for wine tasting in Woodinville or shopping in downtown Kirkland.
Swim and play at Saint Edward State Park in Washington
With 326 acres, the park provides more than enough activities to fill a day or two. Whether you're a day visitor (costing a $10 access fee) or a guest at the Lodge, make your way to the lake via the Grotto Trail. Shrouded by a canopy of fir and maple trees, it's a picturesque walk with occasional rocky points and steep sections, so it's not ideal for children or the elderly, according to AllTrails reviewers. Sharp-eyed birders may spot woodpeckers, barred owls, or red-tailed hawks before arriving at the undeveloped beach where you can swim or explore the shore.
Pack an inflatable stand-up board or kayak if you want to linger on the lake. Paddle along the shoreline to spot bald eagles or otters, or amp up the cardio by making the 1.7-mile trip to the dock in Kenmore, then flipping a U-turn. Take the Seminary Trail back, which has a moderate elevation gain and gravel path, better suited for strollers. Then, unleash your kids' energy on the park's sprawling, castle-themed play structure. Made of wood, this fairy-tale maze of pathways, alcoves, and slides can keep kids busy for hours at the playground.
The playground feels tailor-made to parents too, with benches and picnic tables, a separate, fenced area for toddlers, and nearby restrooms. With many five-star Google reviews, this kid Shangri-La prompted one parent to write, "It [is] a spectacular place for fantasy games, hide and seek, [and] tag," and another shared, "It would be a great playground for a little girl with a princess costume." The Evergreen State's outdoor fun is limitless and continues at this Pacific Northwest charmer, or along the river trails of this cool suburb.