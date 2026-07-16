Just Outside Seattle Is A Fast-Growing City With Lake Fun, Scenic Trails, And Pacific Northwest Charm

Located within Mountlake Terrace is Lake Ballinger, a 100-acre lake where locals and visitors alike can enjoy fishing, boating, and swimming. For anglers, there is a dedicated fishing pier, and the lake is stocked with rainbow trout, largemouth bass, and coastal cutthroat trout, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, making it a popular spot to do some casual fishing. Lake Ballinger also has a boat ramp for launching paddleboards, kayaks, sailboats, and other watercraft, though note that gas-powered motors are not allowed. With an average depth of about 15 feet and generally calm conditions, the lake is well suited for a leisurely afternoon on the water. From your boat, you can enjoy views of the lush trees surrounding the lake and the small Edmount Island. Be aware, though, that the island is not accessible and has been closed to the public since 2009.

If you're looking for a place to swim or have a picnic, you can hang out at Lake Ballinger Beach. There is also the Nile Shrine Picnic Grounds, which has a covered pavilion and picnic tables. This is a convenient place to finish out your afternoon after a swim or playing a round at the nearby public golf course. Of course, if you're looking to spend the day on a larger lake, you could head to Saint Edward Beach on Lake Washington. This beach is located in Kenmore, a serene city just north of Seattle, which is a 15- to 20-minute drive from Mountlake Terrace.