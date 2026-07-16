Just Outside Seattle Is A Fast-Growing City With Lake Fun, Scenic Trails, And Pacific Northwest Charm
Just north of Seattle is a scenic suburban community with classic Pacific Northwest charm, from evergreen trees woven throughout the city to an active outdoor scene and a lake for paddling and fishing. For those looking for an escape from Seattle without having to go all that far, Mountlake Terrace's urban nature makes it a great place to spend the day outside. With access to forested local parks, the Interurban Trail, and Lake Ballinger, you can take part in any number of outdoor activities from hiking or cycling to fishing or even just floating on the lake while enjoying a cold drink.
Conveniently located around 30 minutes outside Seattle, Mountlake Terrace has experienced notable growth in recent years, fueled by major infrastructure investments and downtown redevelopment. In 2024, the city gained a Link light rail station, making it easier for commuters and visitors to connect with the greater Seattle area without a car. The city is also rolling out a plan to revitalize the downtown area to encourage the development of more retail, housing, and even more community amenities.
Enjoy outdoor activities at Lake Ballinger
Located within Mountlake Terrace is Lake Ballinger, a 100-acre lake where locals and visitors alike can enjoy fishing, boating, and swimming. For anglers, there is a dedicated fishing pier, and the lake is stocked with rainbow trout, largemouth bass, and coastal cutthroat trout, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, making it a popular spot to do some casual fishing. Lake Ballinger also has a boat ramp for launching paddleboards, kayaks, sailboats, and other watercraft, though note that gas-powered motors are not allowed. With an average depth of about 15 feet and generally calm conditions, the lake is well suited for a leisurely afternoon on the water. From your boat, you can enjoy views of the lush trees surrounding the lake and the small Edmount Island. Be aware, though, that the island is not accessible and has been closed to the public since 2009.
If you're looking for a place to swim or have a picnic, you can hang out at Lake Ballinger Beach. There is also the Nile Shrine Picnic Grounds, which has a covered pavilion and picnic tables. This is a convenient place to finish out your afternoon after a swim or playing a round at the nearby public golf course. Of course, if you're looking to spend the day on a larger lake, you could head to Saint Edward Beach on Lake Washington. This beach is located in Kenmore, a serene city just north of Seattle, which is a 15- to 20-minute drive from Mountlake Terrace.
Hit the trails around Mountlake Terrace
Terrace Creek Park, also known as Candy Cane Park, is a 60-acre park that extends through the center of Mountlake Terrace. With tennis courts, soccer and baseball fields, playgrounds, a disc golf course, and an off-leash dog park, this park is a center of recreation for Mountlake Terrace residents and visitors. However, one of the best things to do in Terrace Creek Park is to explore the trail that runs the length of the park alongside Lyon Creek. The forested trail is about 1 mile long and can be explored on foot.
Within Mountlake Terrace, you can also access the Interurban Trail North from the Interurban Trail Trailhead. This is a 31-mile-long paved trail that extends north and south of Mountlake Terrace. It connects from Everett, a coastal Washington city, all the way to downtown Seattle. The trail takes you through a variety of landscapes, including parks and greenways, but also alongside public roads and Interstate 5, so be prepared for some of the very urban aspects of this interurban trail. For more Pacific Northwest charm near Seattle, head to Sammamish, a lakeside utopia with global eats and craft beer.