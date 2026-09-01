The State Ranked America's 'Most Fun' In 2026 Is A Diverse Paradise Full Of Beaches, Sun, And Iconic Cities

Although there are many reasons we decide to travel, surely having fun is up there with the most important. After all, why expend all that money, time, and energy if you're not going to receive any pleasure in return? To that end, WalletHub recently conducted a study to identify America's "most fun" state. It analyzed all 50 states across 26 indicators, including the culinary scene, weather conditions, the variety of arts and entertainment venues, beach quality, access to scenic byways, the average cost of beer, and access to nightlife, bars, and music festivals. And even though affordability was taken into account, California — the most expensive state this year, per CNBC — was also considered the country's most fun.

According to WalletHub, California has the best entertainment and recreation culture in America, and the fourth-best nightlife. There's an abundance of high-quality restaurants, lots of movie theaters, fitness facilities, and amusement parks, and a high number of arts venues and music festivals per capita. It was also noted that California is the least expensive state for drinking wine. While this might seem surprising, large quantities of wine are produced locally. The Golden State is home to some of the country's top wine regions, including Napa Valley, Sonoma, and the largest of them all, Lodi, which remains one of California's best-kept secrets.

California is also synonymous with its beach culture. Locals benefit from great access to beaches and year-round beach weather, particularly in the south. Some of its coolest destinations are found along the SoCal coast, like Santa Monica, with its surf culture and handsome pier, and Santa Barbara, a beach town known as the "American Riviera." And of course, California has its iconic cities — namely L.A. and San Francisco — both renowned as places for having a good time.