The State Ranked America's 'Most Fun' In 2026 Is A Diverse Paradise Full Of Beaches, Sun, And Iconic Cities
Although there are many reasons we decide to travel, surely having fun is up there with the most important. After all, why expend all that money, time, and energy if you're not going to receive any pleasure in return? To that end, WalletHub recently conducted a study to identify America's "most fun" state. It analyzed all 50 states across 26 indicators, including the culinary scene, weather conditions, the variety of arts and entertainment venues, beach quality, access to scenic byways, the average cost of beer, and access to nightlife, bars, and music festivals. And even though affordability was taken into account, California — the most expensive state this year, per CNBC — was also considered the country's most fun.
According to WalletHub, California has the best entertainment and recreation culture in America, and the fourth-best nightlife. There's an abundance of high-quality restaurants, lots of movie theaters, fitness facilities, and amusement parks, and a high number of arts venues and music festivals per capita. It was also noted that California is the least expensive state for drinking wine. While this might seem surprising, large quantities of wine are produced locally. The Golden State is home to some of the country's top wine regions, including Napa Valley, Sonoma, and the largest of them all, Lodi, which remains one of California's best-kept secrets.
California is also synonymous with its beach culture. Locals benefit from great access to beaches and year-round beach weather, particularly in the south. Some of its coolest destinations are found along the SoCal coast, like Santa Monica, with its surf culture and handsome pier, and Santa Barbara, a beach town known as the "American Riviera." And of course, California has its iconic cities — namely L.A. and San Francisco — both renowned as places for having a good time.
Beaches, sun, and iconic cities
Many Golden State cities are coastal and get more than 250 days of sunshine per year. No wonder Californians are stereotyped as beach-loving surfers. Yet identifying the best beach in California is like picking the best ramen shop in Tokyo; the options are simply too numerous. Laguna has several cool beaches, including the pretty Crescent Bay; Diver's Cove, great for swimming and snorkeling; and Thousand Steps Beach, a secluded spot accessed by a precipitous staircase. If you're an aesthete, Torrey Pines State Beach is one of the most dramatic. Carpinteria State Beach, near Santa Barbara, is great for families — aside from being known as the "world's safest beach," it's got gentle waves and tide pools full of marine life. For surfers, Surfline recommends the scenic Bodega Bay in Northern California, and the likes of Rincon, Malibu, Huntington Beach, and Oceanside Harbor in the south.
If you're in California for entertainment and socializing, L.A. and San Francisco are rife with diversions. Sure, Tinseltown is known for glitz and glam, and the city has plenty of exclusive fine-dining haunts and members-only clubs. But USA Today reports Gen Zers are "flocking" to Los Angeles, suggesting fun doesn't have to come at a premium. There's an epic food truck scene, varied performing arts venues, lively nightclubs and happy hours in the downtown area, and activity clubs that mix socializing with running, gymming, or yoga.
San Francisco often appears on lists of America's most fun cities. Although known for its fog, it's quite sunny year-round, encouraging people to get out and explore its bay coastline and areas like the Presidio and Golden Gate Park. It's great for food, too, whether you're dining on sushi in Japantown or burritos in the Mission. And you've got access to great annual music festivals — Portola, BottleRock Napa Valley, Substance — and one of America's biggest pride parades.