These Are London's 6 Most Gorgeous Gardens For An Idyllic Nature Escape

London, England, can be crowded and cacophonous. The historic streets brim with pedestrian traffic and the sight of black cabs and double-decker buses. London, after all, is the third most visited city in the world. Yet there's more to this destination than its prestigious museums and posh department stores. The United Kingdom's capital city is home to a myriad of green spaces and natural beauty. You certainly don't have to flock all the way to the Cotswolds or the Chilterns for an idyllic retreat — you can escape to one of the many gorgeous gardens in London instead.

London is massive, but fear not; Islands has taken the liberty to gather the city's premier gardens for our readers. We've chosen the selections below based on reviews and ratings from Tripadvisor and Google, in addition to blog posts that were written by London locals. These gardens are scattered throughout the city and each has its own distinct charm. Given that this is London, visitors can expect for some of these bucolic destinations to have historical importance. From hidden gems to celebrated landmarks, you're going to want to stop and smell the roses; London and nature are calling.