Just Outside Louisville Is Indiana's Charming City With A Historic Downtown, River Views, And Local Art

A charming Indiana city just outside of Louisville offers numerous museums, historic shops, and gorgeous views of the Ohio River. Jeffersonville, Indiana, is just over a 10-minute drive from Louisville, Kentucky, but is full of small-town charm. When you visit, make sure to take in the community's rich history and local art. One of the first spots to put on your list is NoCo Arts & Cultural District. It's a colorful section of downtown that serves as the hub for local art. The district is overseen by Jeffersonville Public Arts, which hosts community workshops and programs to encourage creative outlets throughout the city. There are also several community events hosted throughout the year, including live music and night markets. The 22-acre section of the city has a brilliantly painted water tank that acts as an indicator that you're entering the NoCo Arts & Cultural District. The area is purposefully walkable, encouraging visitors to take a stroll and see which murals and photo ops they can spot. There is also a nifty map to help you find art tucked around the city.

Just a three-minute walk away from NoCo Arts & Cultural District is the Vintage Fire Museum. The museum features vintage fire wagons and pumpers dating all the way back to 1756. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 15. You can plan for the visit to take 30 minutes to one hour, but you can also take a guided tour to learn even more about the artifacts in the museum. Closer to the waterfront, you'll find the Howard Steamboat Museum. The museum is inside a historic mansion, which was once the house of the Howard family, who built steamboats in their shipyard. Admission is $12 for adults and gives you access to a collection of steamboat-related artifacts. Please note, the museum is temporarily closed to walk-ins from August 24th to September 7th, 2026.