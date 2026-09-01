Just Outside Louisville Is Indiana's Charming City With A Historic Downtown, River Views, And Local Art
A charming Indiana city just outside of Louisville offers numerous museums, historic shops, and gorgeous views of the Ohio River. Jeffersonville, Indiana, is just over a 10-minute drive from Louisville, Kentucky, but is full of small-town charm. When you visit, make sure to take in the community's rich history and local art. One of the first spots to put on your list is NoCo Arts & Cultural District. It's a colorful section of downtown that serves as the hub for local art. The district is overseen by Jeffersonville Public Arts, which hosts community workshops and programs to encourage creative outlets throughout the city. There are also several community events hosted throughout the year, including live music and night markets. The 22-acre section of the city has a brilliantly painted water tank that acts as an indicator that you're entering the NoCo Arts & Cultural District. The area is purposefully walkable, encouraging visitors to take a stroll and see which murals and photo ops they can spot. There is also a nifty map to help you find art tucked around the city.
Just a three-minute walk away from NoCo Arts & Cultural District is the Vintage Fire Museum. The museum features vintage fire wagons and pumpers dating all the way back to 1756. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 15. You can plan for the visit to take 30 minutes to one hour, but you can also take a guided tour to learn even more about the artifacts in the museum. Closer to the waterfront, you'll find the Howard Steamboat Museum. The museum is inside a historic mansion, which was once the house of the Howard family, who built steamboats in their shipyard. Admission is $12 for adults and gives you access to a collection of steamboat-related artifacts. Please note, the museum is temporarily closed to walk-ins from August 24th to September 7th, 2026.
Historic shops worth a visit in Jeffersonville
While you're visiting, make sure to check out Jeffersonville's historic downtown. You can walk around the area and pop into the different shops, with many of them being authentic and some dating back several decades. If you get a kick out of seeing historic stores, walk over to Heuser Hardware, which has been up and running since 1923.
A can't-miss stop downtown is Schimpff's Confectionery. This historic candy store is known for its locally made cinnamon red hots. Established in 1891, it's one of America's oldest family-owned candy businesses. If you want to watch the workers make its famous candy, check the schedule to plan your visit because it hosts free live demos multiple times a day. The demos aren't guaranteed, so it is suggested that you call ahead if you want to confirm availability for that day. Along with the live demo, there is a candy museum to check out. Another highlight is the store's classic soda fountain, dating back to the 1950s. And if you're in town on a Saturday, head over to the Jeffersonville Farmers Market (open from June to October) to browse local vendors and experience live music.
Take in the river views
Part of the downtown Jeffersonville experience includes taking in views of the Ohio River. There are several spots where you can walk along the river to find scenic overlooks. One of those is the iconic Big Four Bridge, a historic railroad bridge that is now a pathway for pedestrians and cyclists. It crosses over the river to Louisville, so if you want to ride your bike across state lines, you can for around 2 miles round trip.
After you work up an appetite, head over to one of the riverfront restaurants in the area. Harry's Taphouse & Kitchen is a great spot to grab a beer and a burger on the patio overlooking the Big Four Bridge. Another option is Upland Brewing Company, which has a large patio with views of the Louisville skyline. For more tasty restaurants in the Midwest, drive one hour toward Indianapolis to Brownstown, Indiana, for serene forest parks and tasty eateries.
Along the riverfront, there are several parks offering benches, playgrounds, and scenic walks. One section of parks includes the Jeffersonville Overlook and Fisherman's Wharf. If you're a morning person, make sure to catch a sunrise at Fisherman's Wharf. For more riverfront adventures, head up the river to Charlestown, Indiana, which feels like it's straight out of a Hallmark movie.