Tucked Between Indianapolis And Louisville Is A Midwest Town With Serene Forest Parks And Tasty Eateries
Because Indiana and Kentucky's biggest cities (Indianapolis and Louisville) are located just 115 miles from each other, many of the smaller towns nestled between them tend to get lost in their shadows. As exciting and attraction-filled as these big hotspots can be, though, some travelers yearn for the serene nature and understated charm of a lesser-known gem. If that's you, Brownstown might be just what you're looking for.
Brownstown is a small but community-driven place with several highly reviewed restaurants. However, many of the visitors coming to town are here to take advantage of the surrounding natural sights. Jackson-Washington State Forest, for example (located within Brownstown limits), promises fishing ponds, picnic areas, hiking trails, and an overall atmosphere that one Google reviewer describes as peaceful. The Starve Hollow State Recreation Area is a popular park, technically still within the forest. This is where you'll find electric and full-hookup campsites, plus swimming opportunities. Back in town, go beyond enjoying the delicious Midwest cooking and explore the modest downtown, passing by the Jackson County Courthouse and attending one of the local events.
This charming town also draws in visitors with its convenient location. Not only is it situated almost right between Louisville and Indianapolis, but Cincinnati is also within a two-hour drive. Due to its easy access to state roads and lack of public transportation routes connecting it to these key points, many travelers choose to come by car. So even if you fly into Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (the nearest major entryway), you'll definitely want to pick up a rental.
Serene forest parks and outdoor recreation in Brownstown
One of Brownstown's biggest perks is its proximity to some of southern Indiana's most picturesque outdoor attractions, and since the state is home to the best roads in the entire country, the back-and-forth drives should be a breeze. Jackson-Washington State Forest is especially easy to reach, calling for just a 5-minute drive from the town center. It stretches over 18,000 acres and offers impressive views.
Hiking is one of the most popular activities in the forest, and visitors can choose from a diverse array of difficulties and terrains. The Knob Lake and Pinnacle Loop Trail makes for a great first pick. It offers a mix of forest and lake sights, with plenty of birds singing above in the dense tree cover. With that said, it's quite a steep, challenging hike despite it being categorized as "moderate" in difficulty, as you'll climb nearly 1,000 feet during the 4.4-mile trek. The Sawmill Hollow Trail, on the other hand, is easier (just 2.1 miles and 249 feet of elevation gain) and quiet enough for you to enjoy the area's serene, relaxing charm. Other amenities include almost 14 miles of horse trails, primitive camping sites, fishing lakes, and picnic areas.
Stop by the Starve Hollow State Recreation Area next, which is just a few minutes outside of town and offers several other recreation opportunities. First, there's a sandy beach complete with showers, dressing facilities, and food concessions that's open during the warm months. Camping facilities are upgraded, too, with most sites featuring electric hookups, picnic tables, and modern restrooms. If you feel inspired to explore the region a bit more, consider Salem for your next destination. Located less than half an hour away, Indiana's adorable city with scenic trails and quaint shops makes for the perfect day trip option.
Brownstown's tasty eats and popular fair
While Brownstown might not offer Indianapolis' historic urban enclave with cultural corridors, walkable charm, and diverse dining, it still boasts enough small-town charm to keep you entertained. Foodies, in particular, will be happy to learn that they won't have to compromise much on their eating experience — there are a lot of tasty dishes to enjoy in this unassuming Indiana gem, starting with those served in Blondie's Pizzeria & Pub. It's a family-owned pizza place known for its pies and strombolis. Prices are considered reasonable, and the service is often complimented. Standout menu items include the pepperoni sausage pizza, lasagna, pulled pork sandwich, and garlic cheese bread.
Azteca Mexican Restaurant is another local place that, along with Blondie's, tops Tripadvisor's ranking of the best places to eat in town. Here you'll find a massive menu with classic Mexican dishes such as burritos, tacos, and margaritas. One Google reviewer called it a "haven for Mexican food lovers," with a particular callout for its "fresh and delicious" salsa and "outstanding" fajitas.
If you're coming to Brownstown around late July, don't miss out on the Jackson County Fair. It's a week-long event that draws in tens of thousands of visitors with its exhibits, live concerts, truck shows, and races. Once hungry, you can head to one of the many food vendors on-site. Best of all, admission is free. Want to experience someplace bigger while still avoiding the stressful Indianapolis traffic? Seymour is less than a 15-minute drive away, and the charming city nestled between Indy and Louisville offers downtown shopping on top of its superb eats.