Tucked Between Indianapolis And Louisville Is A Midwest Town With Serene Forest Parks And Tasty Eateries

Because Indiana and Kentucky's biggest cities (Indianapolis and Louisville) are located just 115 miles from each other, many of the smaller towns nestled between them tend to get lost in their shadows. As exciting and attraction-filled as these big hotspots can be, though, some travelers yearn for the serene nature and understated charm of a lesser-known gem. If that's you, Brownstown might be just what you're looking for.

Brownstown is a small but community-driven place with several highly reviewed restaurants. However, many of the visitors coming to town are here to take advantage of the surrounding natural sights. Jackson-Washington State Forest, for example (located within Brownstown limits), promises fishing ponds, picnic areas, hiking trails, and an overall atmosphere that one Google reviewer describes as peaceful. The Starve Hollow State Recreation Area is a popular park, technically still within the forest. This is where you'll find electric and full-hookup campsites, plus swimming opportunities. Back in town, go beyond enjoying the delicious Midwest cooking and explore the modest downtown, passing by the Jackson County Courthouse and attending one of the local events.

This charming town also draws in visitors with its convenient location. Not only is it situated almost right between Louisville and Indianapolis, but Cincinnati is also within a two-hour drive. Due to its easy access to state roads and lack of public transportation routes connecting it to these key points, many travelers choose to come by car. So even if you fly into Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (the nearest major entryway), you'll definitely want to pick up a rental.