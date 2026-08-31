Nebraska's Quirky Midwest City Is An Underrated Gem With Local Shops, Eats, And A Unique Car Monument

Out in the windswept prairies of Nebraska, travelers will find so much more than just a boring flyover state. Peaceful wilderness landscapes await outback exploration, while a handful of rural hamlets offer visitors the chance to experience real Americana culture. Nestled amidst the sprawling cornfields in Nebraska's western corner is a delightful community known as Alliance, where travelers will find an off-the-beaten-path kind of adventure. Alliance declares itself "a hidden gem", while the online travel magazine, Wanderlust, mentioned Alliance as an underrated destination "for an epic road trip."

Travelers driving down Highway 87 heading for Alliance can first pull over to snap photos at the town's quirky roadside attraction, Carhenge. Pose in front of the wacky painted car sculptures before continuing into downtown. Sightseers can take a stroll around the historic district, where the old-timey architecture and wide roads paved with red bricks create a nostalgic backdrop for photos. Enjoy a spot of retail therapy at the local boutiques, or spend the day browsing the exhibits at the Carnegie Art Center. For an evening of old-school Americana excitement, catch a movie at the Sandhills Drive-In theater just south of town.

Outdoor fiends looking for a breath of fresh air can take a leisurely stroll through groves of trees surrounding the lake at Laing Park. Meanwhile, military history buffs can spend the day touring the displays of war memorabilia at the Sallows Military Museum. After the adventures wind down, visitors will find plenty of local watering holes around downtown Alliance to stop for a tasty dinner. Alliance is roughly a 6-hour drive from Lincoln, the state capital, so an overnight stay in town is a good idea. Book a room at Grandma Lala's Bed & Breakfast, or go for popular motel chains like Holiday Inn Express.