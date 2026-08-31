Nebraska's Quirky Midwest City Is An Underrated Gem With Local Shops, Eats, And A Unique Car Monument
Out in the windswept prairies of Nebraska, travelers will find so much more than just a boring flyover state. Peaceful wilderness landscapes await outback exploration, while a handful of rural hamlets offer visitors the chance to experience real Americana culture. Nestled amidst the sprawling cornfields in Nebraska's western corner is a delightful community known as Alliance, where travelers will find an off-the-beaten-path kind of adventure. Alliance declares itself "a hidden gem", while the online travel magazine, Wanderlust, mentioned Alliance as an underrated destination "for an epic road trip."
Travelers driving down Highway 87 heading for Alliance can first pull over to snap photos at the town's quirky roadside attraction, Carhenge. Pose in front of the wacky painted car sculptures before continuing into downtown. Sightseers can take a stroll around the historic district, where the old-timey architecture and wide roads paved with red bricks create a nostalgic backdrop for photos. Enjoy a spot of retail therapy at the local boutiques, or spend the day browsing the exhibits at the Carnegie Art Center. For an evening of old-school Americana excitement, catch a movie at the Sandhills Drive-In theater just south of town.
Outdoor fiends looking for a breath of fresh air can take a leisurely stroll through groves of trees surrounding the lake at Laing Park. Meanwhile, military history buffs can spend the day touring the displays of war memorabilia at the Sallows Military Museum. After the adventures wind down, visitors will find plenty of local watering holes around downtown Alliance to stop for a tasty dinner. Alliance is roughly a 6-hour drive from Lincoln, the state capital, so an overnight stay in town is a good idea. Book a room at Grandma Lala's Bed & Breakfast, or go for popular motel chains like Holiday Inn Express.
Explore the shops and places to eat in Alliance, Nebraska
Shoppers will find all kinds of quirky local boutiques around Alliance. Start your retail therapy session right at the heart of the historic district with a visit to Sweet Pickin's, where shoppers will not only be able to browse for souvenirs but also stay hydrated at the same time. "I advise anyone passing through Alliance to make a pit stop, grab yourself a drink and look at all the great items they have," says a previous customer, while another review called Sweet Pickin's the "best shop in town hands down." Inside, the shelves are crowded with everything from collectible cards to comic books and even games and apparel.
Meanwhile, gaming nerds can stop by Nurdhalla Gaming just a short walk away. Not only are there Magic: The Gathering decks and Warhammer figurines to browse, but customers can even break out the games to spend some time actually playing. Fashionistas looking to thrift some new outfits should head over to the Posh Consignment Shoppe, where the clothing racks are filled with reasonably priced apparel and accessories.
When hunger strikes, Golden Hour Barbecue welcomes customers in with a friendly smile and the delicious aroma of grilled meats. Highly rated on Google, diners can choose from a menu of pulled pork or brisket sandwiches with a side of cornbread casserole and coleslaw. Another spot popular with both locals and road-trippers is The Gathering Spot, which serves tasty burgers amidst a welcoming atmosphere. Try the steak nachos or the specialty pizzas washed down with a few draft beers or even cocktails. Diners can even start a game of pool or play darts. Find more Nebraska adventures down in North Platte, a vibrant city with famous railroad history, tasty eats, and museums.
Spend the day at Carhenge and explore the museums in Alliance, Nebraska
If you're looking for unique roadside attractions while road-tripping through Nebraska, then a stop at Carhenge is a must. Across the sea in England, the ancient megaliths of Stonehenge were assembled with massive, flat rocks. Meanwhile in Alliance, the Carhenge monument, which bills itself as a Stonehenge tribute, was created by assembling a mishmash of old automobiles. Carhenge was the quirky brainchild of local Alliance artist Jim Reinders, who replicated the dimensions of his automobile monument as close to the original Stonehenge as possible.
Covered in grey paint to mimic the standing stones in England, visitors to Carhenge can step into a circle of old cars buried upright in the ground, with additional vehicles balanced on top to resemble the horizontal lintel stones. Grassy fields dotted with trees stretch outwards into the distance, creating a picturesque natural backdrop. Aside from the actual Carhenge monument, visitors can walk around the site to snap photos with even more painted cars that have been arranged into colorful, abstract sculptures. "We drove [1,300] miles to see Carhenge," says a previous visitor. "Absolutely worth it."
Meanwhile, history buffs will also enjoy a visit to Dobby's Frontier Town, an open-air museum that recreates a rural Nebraskan village from the late 19th century. Wander around the log cabins and rustic homesteads, which are all furnished with props, giving visitors a unique glimpse of pioneer life. Another great stop is the Alliance Knight Museum, which is filled with historic artifacts and immersive exhibits on the town's history. Next, take a drive along the Sandhills Scenic Byway, a windswept Nebraska road considered one of the most beautiful in America. Also not far away is Mullen, a hidden Sandhills escape with stunning dunes, lakes, and wildlife.