Canada's Small Town Outside Calgary Is A Getaway With Rodeo Fun, Downtown Shopping, And A Nearby Nature Retreat
When you think of the Canadian province of Alberta, your mind very likely goes to western, cowboy vibes — and you wouldn't be wrong. The Canadian Rockies are well-known for being the heartland of the Great White North's ranching and rodeo culture. For a dynamic experience in this region, look off the beaten track and head to the town of Strathmore, outside of Calgary. Here, you'll find the requisite rodeo entertainment, not to mention ample opportunities to both go shopping and head outdoors for some restorative time amidst magnificent nature.
Established as a town all the way back in 1911, this Alberta hamlet initially sprang up as a result of the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR), becoming an agricultural hub. Long before that, however, this has been the ancestral home of the Siksikáwa (also spelled Siksika) tribe, part of the Blackfoot Nation. Strathmore's easy access to the major metropolis of Calgary also contributed to a more recent population boom in the 1990s, and today, the town has a population of around 14,000 residents — though it nonetheless retains its abundant small-town community spirit.
While many residents praise the quality of life in Strathmore and the town's amenities, others report that the nearby feedlots emit a smell that is sometimes palpable in town. Getting here from the heart of nearby Calgary is easy: Strathmore is just around a 45-minute drive along the Trans-Canada Highway. Similarly, it's also about 40 minutes by car to Strathmore from Calgary International Airport (YYC), if you're arriving here from further afield.
Hit up the rodeo in Strathmore
While the Calgary Stampede might be the most famous rodeo event in this region, and the self-described "world's oldest rodeo" festival is a long ways south in Arizona, there's a local alternative here: the Strathmore Stampede, which has the distinction of being the third-largest professional rodeo anywhere in Canada.
Hosted by the Strathmore & District Agricultural Society, the Stampede encompasses a multitude of events: a rodeo, of course, but also chuckwagon racing, running with the bulls, a western market, live musical performances, food and drinks, raffles, kids' activities, and much more. The Stampede occurs annually in late July, so plan your visit ahead of time. Visitors recommend thinking about grabbing your tickets in advance from late April onwards to avoid disappointment. This is a fun and unique local experience well worth prioritizing, and as one TripAdvisor reviewer puts it: "Forget the crowds and hype of Calgary – this is the real deal."
Not visiting at the right time of year to catch the big event? Fear not: as the Strathmore Stampede website reassuringly states, "the Stampede spirit doesn't stop in August." The same venue also plays host to a range of year-round rodeo-related events (as well as other events): including a high-school rodeo event featuring local talented youth, a bull-riding competition in September, and even a three-day "rodeo school" course where adventurous participants can learn the ropes (pun intended) of this adrenaline-raising activity. If you're rodeo-obsessed after your time here in Strathmore, keep the western vibes going by adding on a trip to Coutts, known as "the gateway to Alberta," where you'll find another rodeo to enjoy.
Go shopping or get outdoors in Strathmore
Whether you're on the hunt for a souvenir to bring back home from your western Canadian getaway or simply eager to browse the shops, you've got plenty of retail options in downtown Strathmore. Start off at the Strathmore outpost of Main Street Market, which is open seven days a week. This proudly Canadian-owned emporium has three locations around Alberta, stocking an impressive 250+ brands and small businesses hailing from the province.
"Built on the belief that local businesses deserve a place to be seen," as the market's website puts it, MSM is chock-a-block with handmade, artisanal wares ranging from gift items to homewares and beyond. By shopping here instead of a big-box store, you can feel good knowing that you're buying something memorable and one-of-a-kind. Or, make your way to nearby Strathmore Centre: an enclosed shopping mall with lots of parking and a variety of shops.
Rather be out in nature than at the mall? For an engaging outdoor retreat, pay a visit to Kinsmen Park. This verdant urban oasis features a lake with fishing, walking paths, an amphitheater, and even a splash park. Whether you're eager for a kid-friendly destination or a walking or running route, Kinsmen Park has no shortage of amenities. If you're keen for a serene spot to take in the lake views and get a dose of peace, this is a prime spot for that, too; as one Google reviewer puts it, Kinsmen Park is "just enough off the beaten path as to be nice and quiet," and describes it as "a wonderful picnic spot or quick walking path to clear the mind." For another gorgeous lake park in Alberta, continue onward to Carson-Pegasus Provincial Park.