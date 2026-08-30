Canada's Small Town Outside Calgary Is A Getaway With Rodeo Fun, Downtown Shopping, And A Nearby Nature Retreat

When you think of the Canadian province of Alberta, your mind very likely goes to western, cowboy vibes — and you wouldn't be wrong. The Canadian Rockies are well-known for being the heartland of the Great White North's ranching and rodeo culture. For a dynamic experience in this region, look off the beaten track and head to the town of Strathmore, outside of Calgary. Here, you'll find the requisite rodeo entertainment, not to mention ample opportunities to both go shopping and head outdoors for some restorative time amidst magnificent nature.

Established as a town all the way back in 1911, this Alberta hamlet initially sprang up as a result of the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR), becoming an agricultural hub. Long before that, however, this has been the ancestral home of the Siksikáwa (also spelled Siksika) tribe, part of the Blackfoot Nation. Strathmore's easy access to the major metropolis of Calgary also contributed to a more recent population boom in the 1990s, and today, the town has a population of around 14,000 residents — though it nonetheless retains its abundant small-town community spirit.

While many residents praise the quality of life in Strathmore and the town's amenities, others report that the nearby feedlots emit a smell that is sometimes palpable in town. Getting here from the heart of nearby Calgary is easy: Strathmore is just around a 45-minute drive along the Trans-Canada Highway. Similarly, it's also about 40 minutes by car to Strathmore from Calgary International Airport (YYC), if you're arriving here from further afield.