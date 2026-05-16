The 'World's Oldest Rodeo' Is Arizona's Most Vibrant Summer Festival Getaway For 2026

If lying on hot sand at a beach doesn't sound like your ideal summer getaway, how about an action-packed rodeo? If so, you can channel your inner cowboy at Prescott Frontier Days®, Inc's World's Oldest Rodeo. This annual multiday celebration is held in Prescott, Arizona's breezy highland town of trails, saloons, and sunshine. In 2026, it was named the fifth best rodeo in the country by the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. In fact, it has made this list every year since 2018. The publication states it offers a variety of experiences for attendees, and several reviewers on Google agree. "It was wonderful, magical, entertaining and as American as one can get!" penned one individual.

The World's Oldest Rodeo dates back to July 4, 1888. According to the Sharlot Hall Museum, this inaugural event was established to drive tourism to Prescott, though it was then known as a cowboy tournament. Visitors paid to watch locals compete and show off their riding abilities. As the Western Heritage Center notes, it's for this reason, among others (including the fact that winning participants were awarded prizes), that this is considered to be the "World's Oldest Rodeo" on record.

Over a century later, this family-friendly tradition in Prescott continues. Now, upwards of 35,000 people attend, with a user on Google writing that it's "one of our town's crown jewels and a major part of its attraction and heritage." Interested in joining in on the fun? In 2026, the World's Oldest Rodeo will run from June 29 to July 5.