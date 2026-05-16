The 'World's Oldest Rodeo' Is Arizona's Most Vibrant Summer Festival Getaway For 2026
If lying on hot sand at a beach doesn't sound like your ideal summer getaway, how about an action-packed rodeo? If so, you can channel your inner cowboy at Prescott Frontier Days®, Inc's World's Oldest Rodeo. This annual multiday celebration is held in Prescott, Arizona's breezy highland town of trails, saloons, and sunshine. In 2026, it was named the fifth best rodeo in the country by the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. In fact, it has made this list every year since 2018. The publication states it offers a variety of experiences for attendees, and several reviewers on Google agree. "It was wonderful, magical, entertaining and as American as one can get!" penned one individual.
The World's Oldest Rodeo dates back to July 4, 1888. According to the Sharlot Hall Museum, this inaugural event was established to drive tourism to Prescott, though it was then known as a cowboy tournament. Visitors paid to watch locals compete and show off their riding abilities. As the Western Heritage Center notes, it's for this reason, among others (including the fact that winning participants were awarded prizes), that this is considered to be the "World's Oldest Rodeo" on record.
Over a century later, this family-friendly tradition in Prescott continues. Now, upwards of 35,000 people attend, with a user on Google writing that it's "one of our town's crown jewels and a major part of its attraction and heritage." Interested in joining in on the fun? In 2026, the World's Oldest Rodeo will run from June 29 to July 5.
This is what visitors can expect from the 'World's Oldest Rodeo'
Dress up in your finest western attire to head to the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, located only a five-minute drive away from the city's downtown. Starting on Monday, June 29, there will be daily mutton bustin' and a rodeo performance, until Sunday July 5. What is mutton bustin', you might be asking? This is when kids, typically under the age of 10, ride running sheep (they are, of course, decked out in protective gear as they do). This is just the beginning of the thrilling acts at the World's Oldest Rodeo. The show will also feature everything from bull riding to steer wrestling (which involves a rider attempting to tackle cattle as they hang off their horse), roping acts, and more.
Put simply, the World's Oldest Rodeo is a high-energy celebration. Videos on social media from previous years show performers of all ages, many of whom are rocking intricate outfits, showcasing their skills and stunts, while the crowd cheers from the stands. "The atmosphere was electric," wrote a previous attendee on Google. Additionally, guests can expect vendors selling festival fare (think fried goodies and icy treats) and beer, among other snacks.
"Very impressive. The riders, the show, the MC, the food, etc... fun, fun times," reads another review. However, there are other festivities held outside the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. There are, for example, a couple of scheduled outdoor dance parties at the Depot Marketplace downtown. Likewise, there will be a parade held downtown on the Fourth of July. It should be noted that the World's Oldest Rodeo will have a patriotic theme for 2026, as the celebration coincides with America's 250th anniversary.
Ready to experience the 'World's Oldest Rodeo?'
If you're looking to saddle up and immerse yourself in the World's Oldest Rodeo, here's what you need to know. Above all, be sure you purchase tickets from the event's website (as the site explains, tickets that are not purchased directly are void). You must choose the date you wish to attend, as well as your seating area, with prices starting at $15. Keep in mind that this grants you admission into the Prescott Rodeo Grounds for the performances only. Some events in town throughout the nearly-week-long festivities are free (this includes the Rodeo Days Fine Arts & Crafts Show downtown, where you can purchase locally made items). Others, like the dance parties, do typically charge a small fee.
A schedule of all the events is listed online. In any case, be aware that there is a clear bag policy for the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, and paid parking is available onsite. For reference, Prescott is only about two hours away from Phoenix. Not local to the Grand Canyon State? The city is home to Prescott Regional Airport (PRC), offering direct flights to and from Denver and Los Angeles. Visitors will find several hotels in town, such as the Forest Villas Hotel, situated a short drive away from the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.
Plus, there's more to do while you're in town for the World's Oldest Rodeo. You can, for instance, embrace the Gold Rush Spirit along the town's historic Whiskey Row. You can also embark on an outdoor adventure. Lynx Lake, Arizona's recreation area with scenic views and peaceful trails, is less than 20 minutes outside of Prescott.