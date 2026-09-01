'California's Oldest Ski Resort' Is A National Park Stunner With Tubing And Snowboarding In A Laidback Atmosphere

When you think of Yosemite National Park, you might think first of hiking or rock climbing. But it's also a ski destination. Yosemite is home to Badger Pass Ski Area, which is "California's oldest ski resort." Along with skiing, it has snowboarding, tubing, and snowshoeing, and it's a particularly great place for beginners and families looking for a laid-back place to enjoy the snow during their Yosemite trip.

What would become Badger Pass Ski Area first opened in 1928 as the Yosemite Ski School. It came about after a trip to Switzerland for the 1928 Olympics by Don Tressider, the then-president of Yosemite Park and Curry Company. He wanted to turn Yosemite into the "Switzerland of the West." He and renowned photographer Ansel Adams also tried to get Yosemite named as the location for the 1932 Olympics. They ended up losing out to Lake Placid, New York, but Adams' photos of the park as a veritable winter wonderland for recreation helped promote winter tourism, including skiing in the park. In 1935, it opened as the Badger Pass Ski Area. In its first season, it brought more than 20,000 people to the slopes.

It wasn't just California's first-ever ski resort; it also had the first-ever mechanical ski lift in the West — people were pulled up the hill on a sled-like contraption. While that is long gone, you can now get up the hill via one of five lifts — four chair lifts and a tow loft. These get you to the park's 10 runs. The runs are mostly for beginner and intermediate skiers and snowboarders. It's not really a place for advanced athletes, though there are a few black diamond runs as well as a small terrain park where you can practice jumps.