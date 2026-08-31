Missouri's Charming Midwest City Near St. Louis Has Scenic Suburban Parks, Fishing, And Festivals

If you're craving a new adventure somewhere off the beaten path, consider planning a trip to Missouri. From the dramatic landscapes of the Ozarks to quaint communities for laid-back sightseeing, Missouri is so much more than just a flyover state. Outdoor lovers should make their way to a tranquil little city called Arnold, where picturesque public parks offer leisurely strolls and fishing. A handful of local festivals add a dose of small-town charm. Only about a 20-minute drive south of St. Louis, Missouri's bustling metropolis, Arnold is an ideal getaway spot from the daily grind.

Tucked right against the bends of the Meramec River, travelers will leave behind the hustle and bustle the minute they arrive in Arnold. Here, the roads are quiet, and there are groves of trees almost everywhere you turn. Step into the peaceful embrace of Arnold City Park, where rustling woodlands frame a tranquil lake, and you might almost forget you're actually in a city. Families can enjoy picnics amidst the trees, while anglers can bring their rods to the lakeshore. More outdoorsy travelers can spend the day hiking through countryside landscapes and watching for wildlife at the Arnold Hike & Bike Park.

Meanwhile, both solo travelers and families with children can join in on the merriment of Arnold's quirky local festivals. Whether it's the annual Arnold Days celebration with live music, or an Easter egg hunt for the kids, Arnold is full of surprises. Rustic local diners and barbecue shacks offer travelers a tasty meal to refuel, while hotels like WoodSpring Suites and the Pear Tree Inn make a relaxing overnight stay in Arnold a no-brainer. For an underrated Midwestern escape, make Arnold your next destination.