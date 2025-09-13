Nestled Along The Missouri River Is A Friendly City Of Local Boutiques, Art, And Timeless Delight

If you're looking for a city with local boutiques, unique art, and a timeless community feel, look no further than Washington, Missouri. Washington is a friendly city with community events throughout the year, including concerts in the summer, arts and crafts festivals in the fall, and holiday parades in the winter. It also hosts an annual town and country fair that's been happening for close to 100 years, with entertainment from famous artists like The Beach Boys, Blake Shelton, REO Speedwagon, and more. In addition to enjoying the city events, visitors to Washington should take advantage of its proximity to nature. Washington is next to the Missouri River, and people can get great views of it from the James W. Rennick Riverfront Park.

The city also has a rich history, as it's the home of the corn cob pipe. The Missouri Meerschaum Company, the oldest manufacturer of corn cob pipes, began in Washington and still sells the product today. Because of the company's legacy and widespread influence, Washington is known as the "Corn Cob Pipe Capital of the World."

St. Louis has the closest major airport to Washington, St. Louis Lambert International, and the smaller city is only about an hour away by car or an hour and a half by train. If travelers want to check out more things in the St. Louis area, they should definitely stop by Alton, a riverfront city with a chic antique district and downtown charm.