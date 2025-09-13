Nestled Along The Missouri River Is A Friendly City Of Local Boutiques, Art, And Timeless Delight
If you're looking for a city with local boutiques, unique art, and a timeless community feel, look no further than Washington, Missouri. Washington is a friendly city with community events throughout the year, including concerts in the summer, arts and crafts festivals in the fall, and holiday parades in the winter. It also hosts an annual town and country fair that's been happening for close to 100 years, with entertainment from famous artists like The Beach Boys, Blake Shelton, REO Speedwagon, and more. In addition to enjoying the city events, visitors to Washington should take advantage of its proximity to nature. Washington is next to the Missouri River, and people can get great views of it from the James W. Rennick Riverfront Park.
The city also has a rich history, as it's the home of the corn cob pipe. The Missouri Meerschaum Company, the oldest manufacturer of corn cob pipes, began in Washington and still sells the product today. Because of the company's legacy and widespread influence, Washington is known as the "Corn Cob Pipe Capital of the World."
St. Louis has the closest major airport to Washington, St. Louis Lambert International, and the smaller city is only about an hour away by car or an hour and a half by train. If travelers want to check out more things in the St. Louis area, they should definitely stop by Alton, a riverfront city with a chic antique district and downtown charm.
Enjoy an array of food and drink options in Washington, MO
Washington has a great food scene where visitors can sample a variety of different cuisines. One example is Rothschild's Family Restaurant, a family-owned business that's been operating since 1963 and serves up classic American dishes. For Mexican fare, visitors can head over to PULQUE Mexican Restaurant, or for Japanese dishes, Hoshi Japanese and Sushi King are great options. Wine enthusiasts will be happy to learn that Washington is well-known for its proximity to wineries. America's first official wine region is just outside St. Louis in a town called Augusta, and Washington is only about 20 minutes away by car. In fact, there are over 40 wineries less than an hour away from Washington, which means tourists can enjoy a variety of different wines from the region.
For a sweet treat, diners should be sure to stop by Silver Spoon Ice Cream, which offers a selection of seasonal flavors in addition to custom ice cream cakes and pies. Another great option is Wanderlust Chocolate, a chocolate store that offers hand-crafted creations. Those looking for a caffeinated pick-me-up should head to underGROUNDS Espresso Bar, which offers a host of specialty drinks with views of the Missouri River and outdoor seating.
Go shopping in Washington, MO
Washington is a great city for shopping, and there are a variety of local boutiques and small shops where travelers can browse around. Taking a walk down West Main Street, visitors can stop into Modern Vintage, a shop that features both antiques and new pieces. Farther down, shoppers can stop at Mommy and Me Again to pick up gently used clothes, shoes, and toys for children. For people looking to shop for formalwear, Two Sparrows Bridal Company has clothing and jewelry for weddings, proms, and other special events.
Visitors can also enjoy the local art scene, as Washington has a variety of galleries showcasing different artists and artwork. The Bryan Haynes studio and gallery has exhibits and tours of the artist's studio, and the Room for Art gallery boasts work from over 75 local artists who work in a variety of different mediums. Art fans should be sure to double-check the hours before visiting studios, though, as the Brian Haynes studio is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the Room for Art gallery is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Tourists who want to explore even more of Missouri should definitely stop at the world's largest immersive Titanic museum in Branson, or Liberty, an underrated riverside Missouri city with historic sites.