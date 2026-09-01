This Unexpected Landlocked Colorado City Has Some Of The Best, Freshest Seafood Outside Of Coastal America

The most celebrated seafood hotspots, naturally enough, are near the sea. Think New England and its lobsters, the crabs of the Chesapeake, or Seattle's Pike's Place Market on Puget Sound. If you want seafood at its best you'll want it to be fresh, and if you want seafood to be fresh you'll want it near the water that provides it. What happens if you're in a state that isn't just landlocked, but doubly landlocked, and get a craving for some oysters? Well, if you're in Colorado, you go to Lakewood, 7 miles west of Denver.

The Lakewood area, as its name suggests, has a number of lakes and ponds nearby. That's not what makes it a seafood destination, though. This suburb of 150,000 people is home to a unique market that local radio station K99 called "the best place for seafood in all of Colorado." It's a local favorite that's garnered national recognition, it's called Tom's Seafood and Gourmet Market, and whether you're a local or a tourist looking to cook up some fresh seafood at your rental in Colorado, it's worth a visit.

Tom's Seafood has sold fresh seafood to the people of Lakewood and the Denver metropolitan area since 1998. It's won annual "Best Of" awards multiple times from the Denver-area newspaper publisher Colorado Community Media, which is a testament both to its quality and its stature within the community.