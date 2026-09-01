Over An Hour From Redding, California, Is A Crystal-Clear Mountain Lake For Fishing, Swimming, And Paddling Fun
Northern California's scenic Shasta Cascade region, which accounts for 20 percent of the state, is known for its natural beauty, endless outdoor opportunities, and rushing rivers and sparkling lakes. Mountain terrain also anchors the region, including the Southern Cascade Range, the Klamath Mountains, and the Modoc Plateau. Here you can find the crystal-clear mountain lake of Lake Siskiyou, prime for water recreation.
Lake Siskiyou is 68 miles from Redding, California, features 430 acres of water, and is 3,185 feet high. This elevation is part of the Trinity Divide, the tallest range in the Klamath Mountains. The lake's stunning views include volcanic Mount Shasta, which towers 14,179 feet high just northeast. Considered a man-made reservoir, the lake — formed with the creation of the Box Canyon Dam for the Sacramento River – is supplied by several mountain streams. Lake Siskiyou is also surrounded by the expansive Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
These mountain stream feeders and snowmelt from the hydrogeology of Mount Shasta help Lake Siskiyou's waters remain pristine and crystalline. There are natural protections and restrictions in place for water purity, and motorized boating is limited to 10 mph or less. The lake's setting provides an ideal playground for water adventures and outdoor recreation. While it can be enjoyed year-round, the prime months are spring to early fall for optimal water temperatures and full access to the trail, resort, and other amenities. Both the lake and beach are ranked highly on Google, with reviewers frequently describing the peaceful landscape as "beautiful." This description comes as no surprise when you consider the awe-inspiring Mount Shasta view.
Take a dip and cast a line in the clear waters of Lake Siskiyou
Lake Siskiyou's water conditions and summer temperatures hold steady at about 70 degrees, attracting swimmers escaping the high heat of lower-elevation locales. A primary hub for water action is the Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort on the southwest side. This camp resort offers a beach area, boat rentals, supplies, dining, and accommodations — available with a day-use fee. You'll find a roped-off swimming-only area and seasonal Splash Zone inflatable water park, both of which are family-friendly. The Splash Zone is generally open from late May through summer, with scheduling subject to change based on water levels and temperatures following Labor Day. Splash Zone visitors must purchase an entry ticket, sign a waiver, and use a life jacket. The life jacket is included in the cost.
Anglers wishing to cast a line will find fish species like smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, and brown trout. You can rent a boat from the resort's on-site store or utilize one of the rentable mooring slips within its marina for your own vessel. Bait and other supplies are available on site. Anglers 16 or older will need to have a proper fishing license and follow regulations provided by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. One Google Reviewer says, "Absolutely love this lake and everything surrounding it! The fishing is amazing and that's what I really like about it most."
Just over five miles away from the lake is an outdoorsy town in the foothills of California's largest volcano, Mount Shasta City. This adventure hub is considered one of America's 10 best mountain towns to stretch your dollar.
Embark on a paddling adventure and hike on Lake Siskiyou
Paddlers have multiple entry points along the lake to launch watercraft, and with motorized boat speeds limited to 10 miles per hour, calm waters prevail. Kayak and paddleboard rentals are available at hourly rates from the resort. Cable Beach, near the dam on the southeast side, offers free access for launching your paddle watercraft, along with picnic tables, pit toilets, and panoramic vistas. One TripAdvisor reviewer noted, "We rented paddle boards and had a leisurely paddle around the lagoon–the view of [Mount] Shasta from the lake is fantastic." On the blog My Backyard and Beyond, author Ruth Ann shares her experience, stating, "Lake Siskiyou is a great place to paddle! You can spend hours exploring this large body of water, or stick with the small coves close to shore."
Another way to explore the lake is trekking on foot or mountain biking along the seven-mile round-trip Lake Siskiyou Trail Loop, which can be accessed from several trailheads, including the most popular Cable Beach parking area. The easy-rated full route is best undertaken seasonally when the footbridges in the delta portion of the Sacramento River are present, typically May to October. During other seasons, you can do portions of the loop. A major highlight of this trek is the Wagon Creek Bridge, a pedestrian- and bike-friendly walkway over the lake with scenic mountain, water, and wildlife views. The surrounding Siskiyou County is one of California's most affordable destinations, full of breathtaking nature, farmers' markets, and artsy charm.