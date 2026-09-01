Over An Hour From Redding, California, Is A Crystal-Clear Mountain Lake For Fishing, Swimming, And Paddling Fun

Northern California's scenic Shasta Cascade region, which accounts for 20 percent of the state, is known for its natural beauty, endless outdoor opportunities, and rushing rivers and sparkling lakes. Mountain terrain also anchors the region, including the Southern Cascade Range, the Klamath Mountains, and the Modoc Plateau. Here you can find the crystal-clear mountain lake of Lake Siskiyou, prime for water recreation.

Lake Siskiyou is 68 miles from Redding, California, features 430 acres of water, and is 3,185 feet high. This elevation is part of the Trinity Divide, the tallest range in the Klamath Mountains. The lake's stunning views include volcanic Mount Shasta, which towers 14,179 feet high just northeast. Considered a man-made reservoir, the lake — formed with the creation of the Box Canyon Dam for the Sacramento River – is supplied by several mountain streams. Lake Siskiyou is also surrounded by the expansive Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

These mountain stream feeders and snowmelt from the hydrogeology of Mount Shasta help Lake Siskiyou's waters remain pristine and crystalline. There are natural protections and restrictions in place for water purity, and motorized boating is limited to 10 mph or less. The lake's setting provides an ideal playground for water adventures and outdoor recreation. While it can be enjoyed year-round, the prime months are spring to early fall for optimal water temperatures and full access to the trail, resort, and other amenities. Both the lake and beach are ranked highly on Google, with reviewers frequently describing the peaceful landscape as "beautiful." This description comes as no surprise when you consider the awe-inspiring Mount Shasta view.