This Popular Airport Is Europe's Most Stressful To Travel Through

Flying has become a stressful pursuit in recent years. If you're old enough, you'll remember the seemingly draconian security measures flooding into global airports following 9/11 — and 25 years later it feels like the situation has scarcely improved. Flight delays, sky-high ticket prices, shrinking airplane seats, paltry luggage capacities, and insufferable lines at security are all commonplace — and all stressful. Luxury luggage brand Eminent recently conducted a study to ascertain which European airport was actually the most stressful, analyzing the punctuality of flight departures and arrivals, the average delay and security wait times, and traveler reviews. In an email sent to Islands, Eminent revealed that Lisbon Airport in the Portuguese capital was the worst of the lot.

Lisbon Airport — formally, Humberto Delgado Airport — earned the ignominious title of Europe's most stressful airport due to several factors. It was the least punctual for both departures (less than half of flights left on time) and arrivals (only two-thirds of flights arrived on time). Average delay times were longer than in any other airport and it received some of the worst reviews, with passengers complaining about overcrowding, limited seating, and long queues, all of which can cause cortisol levels to spike. Incidentally, the second and third most stressful airports were both in England: Manchester and London Stansted.

The result is disappointing for Lisbon Airport, and perhaps a little surprising. Even London Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, fared much better in the study, receiving double the number of annual passengers as Lisbon but dealing with flight traffic much more efficiently. Moreover, Lisbon has also been central to Portugal's travel boom. It's a trendy city, with winding cobbled lanes, boutique restaurants, ornate architecture, and it was considered the happiest holiday destination in the world in 2025. Shouldn't it have a travel hub that befits its popular status?