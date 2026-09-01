Just Outside Indy Is One Of Indiana's Best Places To Retire With Shopping, Charming Cities, And Local Eats

There's no shortage of shopping areas in Hamilton County. Fishers is home to the Indy area's IKEA store, for when you need a good Swedish meatball meal and a new bookcase all in one trip. Clay Terrace in Carmel and Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville are two popular (and busy) shopping areas with most name brand stores represented at one or the other. Head into the charming downtown areas of Carmel, Westfield, and Fishers for boutique shops and weekend farmer's markets where local businesses show off their wares. Hoosiers love to support their neighbors and communities, and that shows the most in the variety of festivals and events put on by these cities throughout the year, always with local food and shopping vendors included.

The diversity of cuisines available in Hamilton County is impressive. AlBasha in Fishers serves up Middle Eastern fare at its finest with tasty hummus, pita, wraps, and a Sunday buffet. Cheeky Bastards in Geist will have you thinking you stumbled into England with bangers and mash, fish and chips, and scones with clotted cream all on the menu. For small plates, try Divvy in Carmel. Their menu covers a little bit of everything, from brunch and lunch to cocktails and desserts. Order yourself a taco or polenta fritters, or get a Lunch Tour Board to share several small bites. Dogs are welcome on the patio year-round! For all your ice cream needs, head to Handel's in Carmel, Fishers, or Noblesville. This regional chain sticks to its roots and still makes all its flavors by hand in-house every day.