Just Outside Indy Is One Of Indiana's Best Places To Retire With Shopping, Charming Cities, And Local Eats
The Indianapolis metro area is full of surprises for travelers and would-be residents. It's got great food in a wide variety of cuisines, award-winning museums, and excellent outdoor recreation both in the city and within easy driving distance. The cost of living is over 10% lower than the national average, and while the weather can be a pain in the winter with ice and gray slush everywhere, its summers are still warm for several months. Overall, this is a great place to retire, with suburbs that offer proximity to the city but more space to spread out.
One of the best places to retire in Indiana is Hamilton County on Indianapolis' north side. Around an hour's drive from Indianapolis International Airport, the county is home to some of the area's most desirable suburbs, like Carmel, Fishers, and Westfield. All three charming cities have walkable shopping areas and cute downtowns with local eats and boutique shops. This is also where many of the professional sports players and coaches live, trusting their families to the schools, healthcare systems, and recreational opportunities in this affluent county.
Where to shop and eat in Hamilton County
There's no shortage of shopping areas in Hamilton County. Fishers is home to the Indy area's IKEA store, for when you need a good Swedish meatball meal and a new bookcase all in one trip. Clay Terrace in Carmel and Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville are two popular (and busy) shopping areas with most name brand stores represented at one or the other. Head into the charming downtown areas of Carmel, Westfield, and Fishers for boutique shops and weekend farmer's markets where local businesses show off their wares. Hoosiers love to support their neighbors and communities, and that shows the most in the variety of festivals and events put on by these cities throughout the year, always with local food and shopping vendors included.
The diversity of cuisines available in Hamilton County is impressive. AlBasha in Fishers serves up Middle Eastern fare at its finest with tasty hummus, pita, wraps, and a Sunday buffet. Cheeky Bastards in Geist will have you thinking you stumbled into England with bangers and mash, fish and chips, and scones with clotted cream all on the menu. For small plates, try Divvy in Carmel. Their menu covers a little bit of everything, from brunch and lunch to cocktails and desserts. Order yourself a taco or polenta fritters, or get a Lunch Tour Board to share several small bites. Dogs are welcome on the patio year-round! For all your ice cream needs, head to Handel's in Carmel, Fishers, or Noblesville. This regional chain sticks to its roots and still makes all its flavors by hand in-house every day.
Where to live in Hamilton County
Carmel was crowned the best place to live in America in 2026-2027, with its artsy vibe and high quality of life. However, if you don't like driving through roundabouts, consider skipping Carmel, Indiana's "Roundabout Capital," in favor of Fishers or Noblesville. You won't escape them entirely, but there won't be one at nearly every intersection like there is in Carmel — and no, that's not an exaggeration.
A good alternative, and last year's winner of best place to live, is Fishers or its neighbor slightly further to the north, Noblesville. Fishers is consistently ranked as America's safest and most affordable family destination, and it feels that way. While Carmel and Westfield lean more upscale, Fishers and Noblesville lean more comfy and lived-in. Each city has its own pros and cons, but they all have similar restaurants, attractions, and amenities with good access to I-465 and downtown Indianapolis.
If you want to stay active, choose one of the towns near the Monon Trail. This multi-use paved rail trail connects Sheridan all the way to downtown Indianapolis, passing through Westfield and Carmel on its way. Many restaurants and shopping areas have popped up near Monon Trail crossings, so you can enjoy a shaded bike ride or walk on the trail and stop for refreshments before turning around.