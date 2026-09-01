Germany's Charming Retirement Town Is A Historic Gem With Natural Beauty, Leisure Cycling, And Affordable Living

Some people want to retire by the beach, and others want to devote their golden years to country club golf. But what if you spent your last decades following in the footsteps of some of history's great minds? It's an option in Germany's pleasant community of Eisenach — which was once home to legendary composer Johann Sebastian Bach and religious icon Martin Luther — in the relaxing state of Thuringia.

Neighboring the Thuringian Forest, Eisenach evokes classic charm with its cobblestone streets, half-timbered homes, and castle perched high in the hills. If you are a retiree looking to travel to or settle down in Eisenach, you can also expect pockets of nature, opportunities for cycling, and a comparatively affordable lifestyle. Its central location first made it a merchant hub and a busy character in world history. Among its roles: During the Middle Ages, Eisenach was a prime character in the Reformation; French troops overwhelmed it during the Napoleonic wars; its growing industrial sector introduced the country's first automobile plant in the late 1800s; and then it took a bow when Russia's Iron Curtain closed it off from the world following World War II. Upon Germany's reunification, the city's tourist trade rebounded.

For those planning a vacation-filled retirement, Eisenach is a great base, just two hours north of the airport in Frankfurt — the city Rick Steves calls the "Manhattan of Europe." The beauty of this airport is that it also doubles as a train station, offering regional and high-speed connections. Rail passes can save you money and cover international routes, whether you would like to attend a Mozart concert in Salzburg, Austria, or swim in Lake Geneva in Lausanne, Switzerland.