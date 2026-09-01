Between Savannah And Augusta Is Georgia's Charming College City With Shops And A Vibrant Downtown
If you have ever found yourself tapping your foot to the guitar riff of the classic "Statesboro Blues," you may already know a little something about Statesboro, Georgia. Blues singer Blind Willie McTell, who called Statesboro home, first recorded the song in 1928, decades before The Allman Brothers Band turned it into the famous iconic slide-guitar version known today. Whether you are a blues fan or a traveler just looking for a Southern getaway, it's hard to deny the song's connection to this corner of southeast Georgia. Today, a life-sized bronze statue of McTell greets visitors at the Statesboro Regional Visitor Information Center.
Statesboro's slogan, "A Place of Southern Possibility," fits a city that has come a long way from its small-town beginnings. Established as the town of "Statesborough" in 1803, its name was eventually shortened to "Statesboro" in 1866. In 1908, Statesboro became the world's leading market for long-staple Sea Island cotton. Now home to more than 35,000 people, Statesboro is about an hour west of Savannah and 90 minutes south of Augusta, a charming, walkable town in Georgia on the border of South Carolina.
For travelers deciding where to stay in Statesboro, Red Fern Plantation Lodge offers everything from guest rooms to family cabins, along with a centralized den for socializing. There are also many unique vacation rentals in the area, including Southern Oaks Inn and Estate, a restored farmhouse near Georgia Southern University with lots of indoor and outdoor Southern charm. And you'll need a great home base to explore the area.
Where to eat, shop and get artsy in downtown Statesboro, Georgia
Named for Georgia Southern University's blue-and-white color scheme, "The Blue Mile" is an approximately two-mile stretch of South Main Street connecting the campus entrance to the historic Bulloch County Courthouse. Along the route, you'll find some of Statesboro's most memorable places to eat and drink. Three Tree Coffee Roasters has donated more than $53,000 to anti-human-trafficking causes, while Two Story Books and Coffeehouse fills a brick Tudor house with used books and espresso drinks. Women-owned Dolan's Bar-B-Que is also on the route, proudly declaring "Girls Can 'Que Too" and serving up traditional pit-smoked barbecue. Just a block west of the Blue Mile, AfricaBoro serves West African and Caribbean dishes such as jollof rice, egusi with fufu and jerk chicken.
Statesboro's artsy side also takes a few different forms. Southern Pottery & Art Studio offers pottery painting, clay molding, and glass fusing, while Gators and Gypsies has arcade games, live music, and karaoke for those feeling brave enough to grab the mic themselves. Then there's the landmark Averitt Center for the Arts, which is housed in the former 1891-era Bank of Statesboro. One Google reviewer praised the center for being "successful in keeping Statesboro and surrounding areas active in their community using many forms of art." Its Emma Kelly Theater is named for the local pianist nicknamed "The Lady of 6,000 Songs" for her ability to play thousands of tunes from memory.
Where to soak up college-town life and get outdoors in Statesboro, Georgia
Just as the University of Georgia helps give Athens its reputation as an artsy college town with great food and music, Georgia Southern University gives Statesboro much of its own college-town energy. More than 27,000 students attend the Carnegie R2 research university, and there is plenty to explore when walking around campus, including a few interesting surprises.
The Georgia Southern Museum takes visitors millions of years into the past with fossils from Georgia's Coastal Plain, including a 78-million-year-old, 26-foot mosasaur and a 40-million-year-old whale. Then there's the Georgia Southern Center for Wildlife Education & The Lamar Q Ball, Jr. Raptor Center, a wetland preserve where visitors can see raptors and reptiles.
Statesboro also has scenic, relaxing trails for exploring on foot or by bike. The Blind Willie McTell Trail connects two downtown parks and honors the blues musician behind "Statesboro Blues," while the 2.75-mile S&S Greenway Walking Trail follows the former Savannah & Statesboro Railway route, which once connected local residents with Savannah, Georgia's oldest city that is a walkable gem of lush gardens and picturesque streets.