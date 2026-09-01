Between Savannah And Augusta Is Georgia's Charming College City With Shops And A Vibrant Downtown

If you have ever found yourself tapping your foot to the guitar riff of the classic "Statesboro Blues," you may already know a little something about Statesboro, Georgia. Blues singer Blind Willie McTell, who called Statesboro home, first recorded the song in 1928, decades before The Allman Brothers Band turned it into the famous iconic slide-guitar version known today. Whether you are a blues fan or a traveler just looking for a Southern getaway, it's hard to deny the song's connection to this corner of southeast Georgia. Today, a life-sized bronze statue of McTell greets visitors at the Statesboro Regional Visitor Information Center.

Statesboro's slogan, "A Place of Southern Possibility," fits a city that has come a long way from its small-town beginnings. Established as the town of "Statesborough" in 1803, its name was eventually shortened to "Statesboro" in 1866. In 1908, Statesboro became the world's leading market for long-staple Sea Island cotton. Now home to more than 35,000 people, Statesboro is about an hour west of Savannah and 90 minutes south of Augusta, a charming, walkable town in Georgia on the border of South Carolina.

For travelers deciding where to stay in Statesboro, Red Fern Plantation Lodge offers everything from guest rooms to family cabins, along with a centralized den for socializing. There are also many unique vacation rentals in the area, including Southern Oaks Inn and Estate, a restored farmhouse near Georgia Southern University with lots of indoor and outdoor Southern charm. And you'll need a great home base to explore the area.