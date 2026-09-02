This European City With The Largest Population In Austria Is Known For Tasty Eats, Stunning Palaces, And Museums

While Vienna has the largest population in Austria, it is known for being a city more focused on art, music, and a slower lifestyle. The capital has a population of more than 1.9 million people, compared to the second most populated city in Austria, Graz, with just over 300,000 residents. As you navigate Vienna, you'll find that the public transportation is very well-developed, with the subway even running 24 hours a day on weekends. Vienna is recognized as one of the top European cities with the best public transportation systems. This is helpful when you fly into the area too, because getting from the airport to Vienna Central is roughly a 20-minute drive or train ride.

The best times to visit Vienna are spring or fall, unless you want to catch the Christmas markets in December. Coming during the shoulder seasons can help you avoid some of the heat and crowds that come with the busy summer season. First time visitors are recommended to stay in the Inner City district, in order to be close to the main attractions. Depending on where you stay, the average cost of a hotel is between €120 and €250 a night (roughly $140-290/night). Wherever you end up staying in the city, make sure to soak up the historic architecture and try a local eatery near your hotel.