Norway is a top destination for dramatic mountain scenery. However, one secluded valley at the edge of the Jotunheimen Mountains held special meaning for King Harald V, who spent more than 30 years reigning over the country. Sikkilsdalen, a lush mountain valley branching off the Gudbrandsdalen region near Vinstra, became a place where Harald could step away from his royal duties for holidays, skiing, and moose hunting in the fall. He first came to know the region in his childhood and kept returning for decades.

The royal roots in the valley actually go back generations before King Harald V. Prinsehytta, the Norwegian royal family's private mountain property in Sikkilsdalen, was finished in 1902 and gifted to three Swedish princes. However, after Norway separated from Sweden in 1905, the lodge sat unused until former Swedish King Prince Gustaf Adolf gave it to Norway's King Olav V in 1924. In the years after this handover, the Norwegian royal family made Sikkilsdalen one of its traditional holiday retreats. Photographs on the Royal Court's website, show Harald skiing on Easter vacation in Sikkilsdalen with his family in 1950. Another photo taken 18 years later shows Harald and the soon-to-be Princess Sonja Haraldsen on Easter holiday together at Prinsehytta. That tradition continued well into their reign. As recently as Easter 2026, Harald and Queen Sonja returned to Prinsehytta for another holiday.

In 2019, Harald told reporters that Sikkilsdalen was important to the couple because it gave them somewhere to withdraw (via Aftenposten). While Harald died on August 28, 2026, his long attachment to Sikkilsdalen helps explain why this relatively little-known corner of Norway, one of the happiest countries in the world, deserves attention in its own right. The royal lodge is private, but the surrounding valley is very much a place travelers can experience for themselves.