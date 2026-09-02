Goodbye Lake Tahoe, So Long Big Bear: This High Elevation Sierra Nevada Lake Is A Secluded Fishing Paradise
California is rich with alpine lakes and soaring mountain peaks — some are more accessible to explorers, while others require a bit more time and preparation. A popular choice among travelers is Lake Tahoe, which lies at 6,223 feet with 75 miles of shoreline surrounded by High Sierra peaks. Another is Southern California's Big Bear Lake, which rests at 6,759 feet in the San Bernardino Mountains, about two hours from Los Angeles. Both are renowned for their summer and winter recreation and striking scenery across all four seasons. These factors also make them tremendously crowded, with 7 million visitors heading to Big Bear Lake and 15 million taking in Lake Tahoe annually. Motivated anglers and hikers have a visually stunning alternative surrounded by chiseled mountains with miles of views along the way: Consultation Lake.
This lake along the Mount Whitney Trail is a high-elevation, off-the-beaten-path oasis that does require some land-trekking prowess, preparation, and endurance. Consultation Lake sits at 11,686 feet, about 7 miles from the trailhead, with roughly 3,900 feet of elevation gain along the way. A permit is required to travel this route year-round. Plus, between May 1 and November 1, permits are subject to a quota of 100 day hikers and 60 overnight campers (at the time of writing). Yet the seclusion, mountain vistas, and opportunities to fish for trout make it an idyllic escape for hikers and anglers.
Enjoying the scenic Mount Whitney Trail towards Consultation Lake
Mount Whitney is the highest peak in the contiguous 48 states, with its summit reaching 14,505 feet. To summit Mount Whitney and return, it's a 22-mile round-trip hike, but Consultation Lake is a destination all its own — its remoteness is an enormous part of the lake's appeal. Its setting along the Mount Whitney Trail places Consultation Lake amid some of the eastern Sierra's most dramatic high country. Mount Whitney rises along the boundary of Sequoia National Park and Inyo National Forest in the eastern Sierra. Its trail is well-traveled and easily navigated, but its high elevation and rugged terrain still demand preparation.
Depending on your skill level, this hike can be quite challenging and requires stamina and tolerance to high altitudes, as it begins at 8,365 feet. But camping is permitted at the lake for overnight and multi-day adventures, provided you have the appropriate permit. One previous hiker preferred camping at Consultation Lake to other popular spots, writing that "the views are more spectacular [and] the area is more isolated." Just be sure to review the essential tips for camping in the mountains before heading out.
The effort is worth it for the scenic vistas, flora, and fauna. At such a high elevation, barren granite cliffs and car-sized boulders surround Consultation Lake. Subalpine trees such as the threatened whitebark pine accompany hikers along the way, as do wildflowers in the warmer months. Small shrubs poke through the gravel trail. Hardy Jeffrey, lodgepole, and foxtail pines, along with white firs, also dot the landscape. Bears, blue jays, and marmots inhabit the surrounding wilderness. At this altitude, patches of snow can linger into the warmer months. Then, there's the lake itself, with clear, blue-green water filling the basin, completing the dramatic alpine scenery.
Hiking your way to high-altitude lake fishing
Consultation Lake's remote setting is part of its appeal, but it means hikers should arrive well-prepared. Hikers often begin the trek before dawn to get a head start before temperatures rise. Acclimating to high elevation and lower oxygen levels on this hike is also important to reduce the risk of altitude sickness. Ascend slowly and consider spending a day or two in the area before hiking to Consultation Lake. It's also a good idea to check out additional tips from park rangers for staying safe while hiking.
The lake itself is also a major draw for anglers. Most of the animal life here is actually found in Consultation Lake's 33 acres of cool water, which is home to rainbow, brown, and California's native golden trout. Local fishing forums report excellent fishing conditions, often with no bait required. Before visiting, however, anglers are required to purchase a sport fishing permit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's website. No on-site permits are available at remote Consultation Lake.
When planning your trip, note that the closest population center to the Mount Whitney trailhead is California's unique town of Lone Pine. This small town has a handful of lodging options and is situated in California's Inyo County, about a 20-minute drive from the trailhead. Los Angeles is the nearest major city, about 3.5 hours from the trail. Late summer, between August and mid-September, is generally an ideal time to tackle the trail, when conditions tend to be more favorable. With permits and poles in hand, and a favorable weather forecast, a serene getaway and successful fishing days can be had as a reward for your efforts.