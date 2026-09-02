Goodbye Lake Tahoe, So Long Big Bear: This High Elevation Sierra Nevada Lake Is A Secluded Fishing Paradise

Mount Whitney is the highest peak in the contiguous 48 states, with its summit reaching 14,505 feet. To summit Mount Whitney and return, it's a 22-mile round-trip hike, but Consultation Lake is a destination all its own — its remoteness is an enormous part of the lake's appeal. Its setting along the Mount Whitney Trail places Consultation Lake amid some of the eastern Sierra's most dramatic high country. Mount Whitney rises along the boundary of Sequoia National Park and Inyo National Forest in the eastern Sierra. Its trail is well-traveled and easily navigated, but its high elevation and rugged terrain still demand preparation.

Depending on your skill level, this hike can be quite challenging and requires stamina and tolerance to high altitudes, as it begins at 8,365 feet. But camping is permitted at the lake for overnight and multi-day adventures, provided you have the appropriate permit. One previous hiker preferred camping at Consultation Lake to other popular spots, writing that "the views are more spectacular [and] the area is more isolated." Just be sure to review the essential tips for camping in the mountains before heading out.

The effort is worth it for the scenic vistas, flora, and fauna. At such a high elevation, barren granite cliffs and car-sized boulders surround Consultation Lake. Subalpine trees such as the threatened whitebark pine accompany hikers along the way, as do wildflowers in the warmer months. Small shrubs poke through the gravel trail. Hardy Jeffrey, lodgepole, and foxtail pines, along with white firs, also dot the landscape. Bears, blue jays, and marmots inhabit the surrounding wilderness. At this altitude, patches of snow can linger into the warmer months. Then, there's the lake itself, with clear, blue-green water filling the basin, completing the dramatic alpine scenery.