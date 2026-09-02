Minnesota's Lesser-Known State Park Near Lake Superior Is A Midwest Gem With Scenic Cliffs, Fishing, And Trails
Known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is full of lakeside fun. This is especially true along the shoreline of its one Great Lake, Lake Superior. The state's diverse geography is showcased in its 64 state parks, including a stunning lakeshore destination established in 1957. Standing where breathtaking cliffs meet the waters of Lake Superior, Temperance River State Park is a lesser-known state park with plenty of outdoor activities. This Midwest gem welcomes overnight campers and day visitors daily, year-round, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The state park's Carlton Peak and narrow Temperance River Gorge are home to rushing waterfalls and scenic cliffs that draw thrill-seeking rock climbers and hikers. Anglers can fish in Lake Superior or the park's rivers, which are popular for fly fishing. Hikers can also explore over 22 miles of trails through pine, birch, spruce, and cedar forests resting on bedrock formed about 1.1 billion years ago. "Overall, I would say this is the best park on the North Shore and a contender for the best in the state," a Google user proclaimed. "Plus, none of the crowds of Gooseberry and Tettegouche."
Located along Minnesota State Highway 61, Temperance River State Park is a natural stop for those traveling along the scenic lakeside route. Those flying can use Duluth International Airport (DLH) and drive up the Lake Superior shoreline for roughly an hour and a half to reach the state park. There are several camping options for tent, RV, and trailer campers within the park for overnight visits or longer stays, with online reservations available for the upper and lower campgrounds. Campsites start at $24 a night as of this writing. There are also several nearby lodging options for those who do not wish to camp.
Go fishing or explore the Lake Superior shoreline
Given its steep cliffs and rocky terrain, rock climbers with the required permit are drawn to Temperance River State Park for its challenging climbs, especially at Carlton Peak. The park's unique geography has also attracted cliff jumpers over the years, but park officials discourage the risky activity due to the river's unpredictable waters. "Oftentimes we see people cliff jumping here, and we try to advise them not to do that because we do have a lot of accidents that happen. The river's constantly changing," park manager Katie Foshay told Fox 21. "One second you may think it's safe, and the next second you may have a tree getting washed under the river that you can't see." Visitors should also use caution around the steep gorge. Those looking to enjoy the water more safely can head to Lake Superior's shoreline, an ideal location for sunbathing, picnicking, or skipping rocks.
Visiting anglers can fish in Lake Superior and both the Temperance and Cross rivers, which are designated trout streams. Fishing kits with a rod, reel, and tackle box are available to borrow for free on a first-come, first-served basis at the park's ranger station. Brown, brook, and rainbow trout can be found in the streams, while Lake Superior offers opportunities to catch species like bass, salmon, steelhead, walleye, white sucker, and northern pike. "Love this place visit for 45 years now! Cut quite a few fish out of the temperance River [sic] over the years," one Google user said. The park also provides water access to Lake Superior for anglers who want to head farther offshore. For more lake fishing less than 30 minutes from the state park, Toohey Lake in Minnesota's Superior National Forest is a secret lakefront to fish in seclusion.
Hike through scenic cliffs in Temperance River State Park
Temperance River State Park's dramatic geography makes it a hiker's paradise, with cliffs and waterfalls. Temperance River Gorge, Hidden Falls, and Carlton Peak are primary points of interest among visitors to the park. The park's most popular route on AllTrails is the 2.2-mile Temperance River Hiking Club Trail, a moderate loop that offers stunning waterfall views along the Temperance River. Since the trail follows a rock gorge through the forest, sturdy shoes are a good idea, and hikers should watch their step. "Amazing trail, we only did .7m round trip to the loop and back, endless waterfalls, all within almost a slot canyon. Must do hike!" one hiker raved. If you are visiting the southern part of the state and still want to chase waterfalls, be sure to visit Minneopa State Park, Minnesota's scenic state park home to waterfalls and bison.
Several water features can also be found along the 3-mile Temperance River Falls Loop trail, which follows the Temperance River past rapids and waterfalls. "Wow!! Waterfall after waterfall after waterfall. Super cool falls in a gorge. Fairly easy trail. Spectacular hike!" one reviewer shared. Rock climbers and hikers looking for Carlton Peak's sweeping views should check out the 6.8-mile Carlton Peak via Superior Hiking Trail, which takes hikers through the forest and along Temperance River Gorge to reach the peak with a 1,049-foot elevation gain. "Climb to Carlton Peak is worth it for the views!" a hiker assured. ATV riders and, in winter, snowmobilers can also enjoy the 3.8-mile Carlton Peak and Tofte Overlook trail to find spectacular views overlooking the region. Travelers should also allot time to explore the Superior National Forest, one of the Midwest's 12 most beautiful forests.