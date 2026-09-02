Minnesota's Lesser-Known State Park Near Lake Superior Is A Midwest Gem With Scenic Cliffs, Fishing, And Trails

Known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is full of lakeside fun. This is especially true along the shoreline of its one Great Lake, Lake Superior. The state's diverse geography is showcased in its 64 state parks, including a stunning lakeshore destination established in 1957. Standing where breathtaking cliffs meet the waters of Lake Superior, Temperance River State Park is a lesser-known state park with plenty of outdoor activities. This Midwest gem welcomes overnight campers and day visitors daily, year-round, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The state park's Carlton Peak and narrow Temperance River Gorge are home to rushing waterfalls and scenic cliffs that draw thrill-seeking rock climbers and hikers. Anglers can fish in Lake Superior or the park's rivers, which are popular for fly fishing. Hikers can also explore over 22 miles of trails through pine, birch, spruce, and cedar forests resting on bedrock formed about 1.1 billion years ago. "Overall, I would say this is the best park on the North Shore and a contender for the best in the state," a Google user proclaimed. "Plus, none of the crowds of Gooseberry and Tettegouche."

Located along Minnesota State Highway 61, Temperance River State Park is a natural stop for those traveling along the scenic lakeside route. Those flying can use Duluth International Airport (DLH) and drive up the Lake Superior shoreline for roughly an hour and a half to reach the state park. There are several camping options for tent, RV, and trailer campers within the park for overnight visits or longer stays, with online reservations available for the upper and lower campgrounds. Campsites start at $24 a night as of this writing. There are also several nearby lodging options for those who do not wish to camp.