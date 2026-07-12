The Midwest's 12 Most Beautiful Forests

The Midwest may not have towering sequoias, redwoods, or even ancient bald cypresses like the ones found around Mississippi's serene Alluvial Valley. However, it's still renowned for its forests — especially in the north. While much of the region is also natural grassland or has been converted into agricultural fields, the forests preserved by state and national conservation groups and forestry units remain some of the country's most stunning wildernesses. Fortunately, they're also hot spots for hiking, paddling, camping, and a wide range of other outdoor recreation activities.

Below, explore 13 lovely forests, each with its own unique character, whether in its sheer scale, age, ecology, or scenic beauty. Often, you'll discover all of the above. We've emphasized well-known national forests along with some perhaps lesser-known state forests that are well worth a visit. Some are characterized by their water as much as the trees, while others center around second-growth forest or striking rock formations. Naturally, much of the list is centered on the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region, as the further west you travel, the more woods give way naturally to sprawling grasslands and riverine expanses. (It turns out one of the quietest places on earth is in Nebraska.)

As a long-time resident of the Upper Midwest, I've visited many of the places on this list, and we also drew from resources like World Atlas and Osprey, which compiled helpful lists of national forests in the region, plus the U.S. Forest Service and the National Forest Foundation. We also, where possible, referred to visitor comments in reviews and noted where to find some of the best views. Read on for inspiration for your next nature-infused Midwest road trip.