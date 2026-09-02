10 Affordable Beach Towns For Homebuyers In 2026

Homebuyers and travelers can have diverging priorities — at least sometimes. Things like school systems, affordable public transport, healthcare, and housing costs often don't factor into vacation plans. But occasionally, prospective property owners and tourists look for the same things, especially when scoping out beach towns. It makes researching affordable coastal options a rare chance to satisfy both classes.

Putting together a list of affordable beach towns requires a mix of taxonomy, statistical digging, and surrendering to the finicky "vibe" gods. To create our own roster, we first established a working definition of "beach town." Here, a lakeside oasis could emerge. Yet if you promise a guest or loved one a trip to a beach town, then pull up to the shores of Lake Superior, for instance, they'll likely be disappointed. Beach towns, then, have fewer than 100,000 residents living where salty waters lap against the shore, the winds carrying a briny smell.

The statistical real estate measuring stick gets dicey. For one, listing and sold prices come in both mean and median flavors. For the sake of consistency and apples-to-apples comparisons, we stuck to Zillow's Home Value Index through July 2026, ensuring average home values in the destinations were below the $371,774 national average (as of this writing). Finally, the ephemeral concept of a vibe eliminated any towns that didn't have the universal characteristics of a beach town: a laid-back culture; the relaxing hum of water slowing time to a standstill; a lifestyle centered around the coast; and, of course, an actual beach.