10 Affordable Beach Towns For Homebuyers In 2026
Homebuyers and travelers can have diverging priorities — at least sometimes. Things like school systems, affordable public transport, healthcare, and housing costs often don't factor into vacation plans. But occasionally, prospective property owners and tourists look for the same things, especially when scoping out beach towns. It makes researching affordable coastal options a rare chance to satisfy both classes.
Putting together a list of affordable beach towns requires a mix of taxonomy, statistical digging, and surrendering to the finicky "vibe" gods. To create our own roster, we first established a working definition of "beach town." Here, a lakeside oasis could emerge. Yet if you promise a guest or loved one a trip to a beach town, then pull up to the shores of Lake Superior, for instance, they'll likely be disappointed. Beach towns, then, have fewer than 100,000 residents living where salty waters lap against the shore, the winds carrying a briny smell.
The statistical real estate measuring stick gets dicey. For one, listing and sold prices come in both mean and median flavors. For the sake of consistency and apples-to-apples comparisons, we stuck to Zillow's Home Value Index through July 2026, ensuring average home values in the destinations were below the $371,774 national average (as of this writing). Finally, the ephemeral concept of a vibe eliminated any towns that didn't have the universal characteristics of a beach town: a laid-back culture; the relaxing hum of water slowing time to a standstill; a lifestyle centered around the coast; and, of course, an actual beach.
Pascagoula, Mississippi
The country's coastal borders to the east and west are home to some of the least affordable towns, yet the Gulf Coast offers a bargain bin of beach towns, with the underrated town of Pascagoula, Mississippi, showcasing the area's best traits. Resting half an hour east of Biloxi, its $142,299 average home value is less than half the national average, and may seem dirt cheap, sure. But for that price, travelers and homebuyers get seafood markets stocked with shrimp and oysters, historic homes and landmarks, waterfront parks, and many south-facing beaches.
Port Arthur, Texas
If you're still hankering for lakeside beach town vibes, the Lone Star State's "Cajun Capital" of Port Arthur has you covered. Resting on Sabine Lake yet also connected to the Gulf Coast, homes in the city of 55,800 are worth $125,021, well below the national average. Yet that low price hides a gem of a city, with a big personality. The mix of bayous, marshlands, and coastline allowed a host of Cajun transplants to assimilate with ease in 1927, and that imported culture remains. The food and seafaring lifestyle lives on, mixing gumbo with Tex-Mex and BBQ.
Gulfport, Mississippi
If Pascagoula offers a smorgasbord of Gulf Coast delights, its sibling beach town of Gulfport, 13 miles west of Biloxi, offers the higher-end amenities. The state's second-largest city is regarded as the "Riviera of the South." Yet its $205,733 home value won't break the bank.
The "Riviera" label is often reserved for Mediterranean vistas of attraction-lined coasts. Gulfport's Beach Boulevard pulls off the same trick, but in a Gulf Coast form. The long stretch of sand and its surroundings include an aquarium; museums; a water park; and one of the world's longest man-made beaches, extending 26 miles.
Panama City, Florida
Coastal living is a bit like a big-ticket concert: Front-row seats cost a premium, but skipping a row or two can add up to worthwhile savings. Enter Panama City, Florida, the second row to Panama City Beach. Only 15 miles separate the two, yet that distance creates a difference in average home values, with Panama City's $286,249 well below Panama City Beach's $415,340. Yet the difference in beach town vibes is negligible, with 37,800 residents enjoying access to the 69,000-acre St. Andrews Bay for fishing, boating, and swimming on the snow-white sands of nearby Shell Island.
Daphne, Alabama
You can't have a beach town without some salty dog culture, where the fishermen serve as the culinary backbone of a place. In Daphne, Alabama, about 13 miles east of Mobile on the eastern shore of the city's eponymous bay, the fish literally jump on the shore. The town of 31,400, with home values just below the national average, is nicknamed the "Jubilee City" after the seemingly miraculous appearance of seafood — blue crab, fish, and shrimp — washing ashore, making for an easy catch. It helps stock the city's array of well-rated seafood restaurants.
Fort Pierce, Florida
Beach town residents mark their time by the sun — its arrival or departure, depending on their orientation — which is why Fort Pierce, Florida, the Sunshine State's "Sunrise City," deserves attention. The town of 51,700 has an average home value of $277,496, and it sits on the Atlantic Coast with a clear view to the east. The fishing hub has a long history stretching back to a sunken Spanish treasure fleet in 1715. Today, it is home to crisp beaches like Fort Pierce Inlet State Park, with 340 acres of pristine sand and turquoise waters, ideal for seeing the sun rise.
Fortescue, New Jersey
New Jersey's Fortescue overlooks Delaware Bay and is the sleeper pick to be one of the East Coast's most overlooked coastal gems. The small community of 174 offers an anti-Jersey Shore approach, clinging to its roots as a fishing village rather than surrendering to the travel-industry gods. (Tripadvisor's list of things to do in Fortescue amounts to two charter boats and a taxi service.) The result is a quaint town where homes remain at about $177,000, and the meadows and beaches offer a welcome escape into tranquility that's uncommon in modern coastal life.
Grand Isle, Louisiana
It's one thing to hug a chunk of coastline. But a beach town on an island offers 360 degrees of shoreline to explore. Grand Isle, a scenic island town called a "passport to adventure," is the state's only inhabited barrier island, offering a paradise for outdoorsy types. With houses valued at $266,608 on average, its 1,000 residents and visitors enjoy stunning vistas along every stretch of the coast, with productive fishing all year. Its eponymous state park offers a stunning beach that separates the Gulf from the Bayou, with anglers, birders, and campers all well served.
Freeport, Texas
They say everything is bigger in Texas, yet Freeport, a small city of 10,500 south of Houston, retains the feel of a quaint fishing hub, with boating infrastructure and housing prices to match. The $155,779 average home value puts it well below the national average, yet buyers and travelers get plenty for their buck. Anglers in particular will find a large number of charter boats, with owners also having plenty of space for vessels, and numerous Gulf Coast beaches to choose from.
Port Lavaca, Texas
Beach towns are synonymous with "chill," and few do it better than Texas' Port Lavaca. Situated about 80 miles northeast of Corpus Christi along the Gulf Coast, the under-the-radar gem has beaches, boardwalks, and chill vibes. With average home values at about $188,000, settling into or visiting the city of 11,000 is a relatively affordable option, no matter how long you plan on staying. The town's Bayfront Peninsula Park is an encapsulation of its charms. With a pier, a playground, and plenty of room to roam, residents and visitors alike can find some modicum of "chill" there.