An Hour From Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Poconos Camp Resort With Cabins, Lake Fun, And Nearby State Parks
The Poconos have a reputation of being retro, kitschy, and — some may even go so far as to say — tacky. This resort area seems to have stood still as time passed by: Images of champagne-glass-shaped hot tubs and shag carpets may even come to mind. However, if something more contemporary is a better fit for you, there are certainly some modern choices to be had. One such option is Mountain Springs Lake Resort. Only an hour from Allentown, Pennsylvania, this camp resort offers cabins, lake fun, and nearby state parks.
Mountain Springs Lake Resort is located on the shore of a natural, spring-fed lake surrounded by 325 acres of private woodlands. With only 39 cabins and suites on this expansive property, there's plenty of room to spread out, relax, and enjoy the outdoor activities on offer, whether that's swimming or exploring the miles of trails in the surrounding forests. The resort is very family-friendly, as evidenced by the three on-site playgrounds. However, pets are not allowed, so Fido will unfortunately have to stay at home. Besides being centrally located near a host of Pennsylvania state parks, the resort is within easy striking distance of Camelback Resort's ski slopes or Mount Airy Casino's table games.
Flying into the area is convenient, with the closest airports to the resort being the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) at 46 miles away and the Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) at a distance of 39 miles. If you live or are traveling along the Northeastern Seaboard, note that the resort is only around a two-hour drive drive from both New York City and Philadelphia.
Relax in a cabin or suite and enjoy the private lake
Mountain Springs Lake Resort features two types of accommodations: cabins and suites. The former are available in three categories — Vintage Lakeview, Vintage Woodside, and Hemlock. Perfect for families, the largest of these two- or three-bedroom cabins sleeps up to six guests. All are equipped with kitchens and outdoor charcoal grills, while some have wood-burning stoves and others have gas fireplaces. Smart TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi allow you to stay connected to the outside world.
There are also the luxurious Hill Suites or the ultra-romantic Cottage Suite. These modern spaces contain private porches, arched ceilings, and in-room fireplaces. The suites don't have full kitchens, nor does the resort offer on-site dining. But, fortunately, there are many restaurants nearby, and the closest town to stock up on supplies is Tannersville, about four miles away. Keep in mind that all suites are adults only, so if you're traveling with the family, look to the cabins instead.
No matter which accommodation you choose, you'll have easy access to the resort's focal point — the lake — and all the waterborne activities that entails. Each includes the use of a rowboat (from May to October). Other watercraft, such as canoes and paddle boats, are seasonally available to rent. If you're in the mood to relax, there are two beaches for lounging or swimming. You can even row between the two for a change of scenery. Finally, anglers will be happy to learn the lake is stocked each spring with rainbow and brook trout, and populations of other species abound. No fishing license is required, and poles and other equipment can be rented. If you're looking to purchase and bring your own gear, the Plusinno Fishing Rod is one of Amazon's top-sellers and a portable, affordable must-have.
Mountain Springs Lake Resort is surrounded by state parks
Mountain Springs Lake Resort is set amid some of Pennsylvania's most spectacular state parks, free for entry and day use, which you can leisurely explore during your stay here. Nineteen miles to the north is Tobyhanna State Park, with 5,440 forested acres that include the eponymous lake. Tobyhanna community and its surroundings provide a scenic escape in the Pocono Mountains. On the water, you can enjoy boating and fishing; lakeside, you can sunbathe on the sandy beach. Additionally, the park has 10 miles of hiking trails and 5.1 miles for mountain biking. If you find yourself in the Poconos during the colder months, the park is a great spot for winter recreation, with ice skating, ice fishing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling possible when conditions allow.
A bit farther north, you'll find Promised Land State Park, which offers two lakes and an impressive 50 miles of trails, most of which are beginner-friendly. It's also surrounded by the Delaware State Forest, containing ample recreational opportunities within its 12,000-plus acres. And Pickerel Point Campground within the park makes for a cozy winter getaway just two hours from New York City.
Only 22 miles to the west is Hickory Run State Park, whose 15,990 acres feature three scenic natural areas, glamping sites, and multiple trout-filled streams to fish. During your visit to the park, be sure to check out the extraordinary Boulder Field, a designated National Natural Landmark. Finally, 21 miles to the southwest lies Beltzville State Park. Keep an eye out for the stone ruins of a gristmill, along with the slate quarry dating back to the 1700s, on the Sawmill Loop Trail. If you're a birdwatcher, bring your binoculars, as Beltzville Lake is a popular spot for waterfowl to stop during their migrations.