An Hour From Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Poconos Camp Resort With Cabins, Lake Fun, And Nearby State Parks

The Poconos have a reputation of being retro, kitschy, and — some may even go so far as to say — tacky. This resort area seems to have stood still as time passed by: Images of champagne-glass-shaped hot tubs and shag carpets may even come to mind. However, if something more contemporary is a better fit for you, there are certainly some modern choices to be had. One such option is Mountain Springs Lake Resort. Only an hour from Allentown, Pennsylvania, this camp resort offers cabins, lake fun, and nearby state parks.

Mountain Springs Lake Resort is located on the shore of a natural, spring-fed lake surrounded by 325 acres of private woodlands. With only 39 cabins and suites on this expansive property, there's plenty of room to spread out, relax, and enjoy the outdoor activities on offer, whether that's swimming or exploring the miles of trails in the surrounding forests. The resort is very family-friendly, as evidenced by the three on-site playgrounds. However, pets are not allowed, so Fido will unfortunately have to stay at home. Besides being centrally located near a host of Pennsylvania state parks, the resort is within easy striking distance of Camelback Resort's ski slopes or Mount Airy Casino's table games.

Flying into the area is convenient, with the closest airports to the resort being the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) at 46 miles away and the Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) at a distance of 39 miles. If you live or are traveling along the Northeastern Seaboard, note that the resort is only around a two-hour drive drive from both New York City and Philadelphia.