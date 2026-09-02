Not Everglades, Not Yellowstone: This Popular National Park Is Home To The Most Endangered Species

Over a hundred of America's rarest plants and animals find refuge in a place almost a million visitors flock to annually for its volcanic views. Haleakalā National Park — which encompasses the summit and slopes of Hawaii's third-largest volcano, Haleakalā, as well as lush coastal ecosystems — stands out for an even more remarkable reason: An analysis by the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) found that it has more endangered species than any other U.S. national park. Located on the island of Maui, the extraordinary concentration of rare life is partly a product of the island's isolation, as well as its dramatic range of habitats. Today, visitors can encounter some of those species simply by exploring the park: Hikers might spot the Haleakalā silversword, which grows only around the summit, or listen for one of Maui's six remaining native forest-bird species that the park protects. In other words, Haleakalā isn't just a destination for crater views — it's a refuge for an extraordinary number of species found nowhere else.

The NPCA worked with Defenders of Wildlife, a conservation nonprofit, to compare species' habitat ranges with each National Park Service (NPS) site. They used species data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Environmental Conservation Online System, and the NPS to tally threatened and endangered species numbers. Haleakalā came out on top by a wide margin: 103 endangered species live within the park, including 81 flowering plants and 10 birds. The total is striking even among other biologically significant parks. Florida's Everglades National Park had the largest number on the mainland, but with 44 endangered species, it still had fewer than half as many as Haleakalā. In Yellowstone National Park, iconic for its abundant wildlife, the NPCA analysis counted just two endangered species. That remarkable difference underscores just how important Haleakalā's varied habitats are, from its elevated volcanic slopes to lowland rainforest, for species with extremely limited ranges.