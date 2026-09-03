Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Secluded Artificial Lake With Camping, Fishing, And Boating
Most everyone has heard of Lake Tahoe, a blue gem in the high Sierra Nevada straddling the border between California and Nevada. Unfortunately, the lake's renown brings visitors in droves, perhaps putting a damper on your experience if throngs of people aren't your scene. Complaints from tourists visiting the lake are common and a testament to just how over-saturated the area has become. If you're looking to lose the crowds while still having a lakeside adventure, check out Big Sage Reservoir, which is practically the polar opposite of Lake Tahoe in terms of visitors and development. This secluded reservoir provides fishing, boating, and camping in a peaceful, isolated setting.
Big Sage Reservoir is located at an elevation of 4,898 feet in the high desert of northeastern California, just 50 miles south of the Oregon Border. The 5,270-acre body of water is in the midst of the Modoc National Forest, which covers 1.65 million acres, so to say it's secluded is not an overstatement. The reservoir was formed in 1921 by the damming of Rattlesnake Creek, and the water is used for irrigation and water management in the region.
Enjoying this escape from the crowds does come at a cost, however — the reservoir isn't the easiest place to access. The nearest commercial airport is Redding Regional Airport (RDD), 153 miles away, and offers service on Alaska and United Airlines with direct routes to Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, and Los Angeles. For a larger airport, Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) is a three-hour drive. Fortunately the small town of Alturas, population of around 2,600, is only about 15 miles from the reservoir and is a good place to stock up on groceries and supplies. There are even a few lodging options here if you get tired of roughing it at camp.
Camping at Big Sage Reservoir is rustic and remote
While Lake Tahoe has casinos, luxury accommodations, and fine dining, Big Sage Reservoir offers serene vistas of water surrounded by juniper trees and sagebrush flats, a primitive campground, and the chance to cook your own meals over a fire or camping stove. The wilderness here is stark, so be sure of your outdoor skills and sensibilities before making the journey to the extreme northeastern corner of the state. Also, ensure your camping gear is on point with these five essential camping items that can be found on Amazon.
Big Sage Campground is located on the southern shore of the reservoir and is just about as bare-bones as you can get. There are 12 sites for pitching a tent or parking an RV up to 22 feet in length. You'll also find one vault toilet, picnic tables, fire pits, and a boat ramp. What you won't find is any access to potable water, so unless you have a good filtration system to utilize the reservoir, plan on bringing in enough water for drinking, cooking, cleaning, and extinguishing your fire. Likewise, there are zero RV hookup or waste disposal options, so it will be boondocking all the way.
The campground is free to use, there are no reservations, and there is a 14-day stay limit. Pets are allowed; just keep them on a leash and clean up after them. The campground is open as weather allows, which is typically from mid-May until late October. If the campground is too plush for you, there's also the option of dispersed camping. This type of camping, with no facilities of any kind, is allowed anywhere throughout Modoc National Forest outside of developed campgrounds. It's free, but you'll have to follow the same 14-day limit and be sure to follow strict leave-no-trace principles.
Fishing and boating at Big Sage
Once you set up camp, it's time to cast some lines if you want fresh fish on your dinner menu. Big Sage Reservoir is best known for its largemouth bass, which thrive in the warm, shallow, thickly vegetated waters. Other game fish that are available to chase include channel catfish and both black and white crappie. You can fish from shore or a boat, and the best part is there's a good chance you'll have the reservoir all to yourself in this remote, peaceful spot. Be sure to check the state and local regulations before hitting the water, as they can change from year to year. If you're in need of a travel rod, take a look at this top-rated, portable, and affordable one on Amazon.
With a concrete boat ramp conveniently located next to the campground, getting out on the water is easy — whether to fish or just cruise around. Both motorized and non-motorized watercraft are welcome on the reservoir. It's an especially great spot for kayaks, canoes, and other paddle craft as the sheltered waters are often calm and peaceful — perfect for beginners and families.
If the thought of wrestling with the crowds at popular locations like Lake Tahoe causes you stress before even arriving, consider Big Sage Reservoir as an alternative. It may take a bit more effort to reach, but the rewards are worth it.