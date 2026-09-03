Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Secluded Artificial Lake With Camping, Fishing, And Boating

Most everyone has heard of Lake Tahoe, a blue gem in the high Sierra Nevada straddling the border between California and Nevada. Unfortunately, the lake's renown brings visitors in droves, perhaps putting a damper on your experience if throngs of people aren't your scene. Complaints from tourists visiting the lake are common and a testament to just how over-saturated the area has become. If you're looking to lose the crowds while still having a lakeside adventure, check out Big Sage Reservoir, which is practically the polar opposite of Lake Tahoe in terms of visitors and development. This secluded reservoir provides fishing, boating, and camping in a peaceful, isolated setting.

Big Sage Reservoir is located at an elevation of 4,898 feet in the high desert of northeastern California, just 50 miles south of the Oregon Border. The 5,270-acre body of water is in the midst of the Modoc National Forest, which covers 1.65 million acres, so to say it's secluded is not an overstatement. The reservoir was formed in 1921 by the damming of Rattlesnake Creek, and the water is used for irrigation and water management in the region.

Enjoying this escape from the crowds does come at a cost, however — the reservoir isn't the easiest place to access. The nearest commercial airport is Redding Regional Airport (RDD), 153 miles away, and offers service on Alaska and United Airlines with direct routes to Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, and Los Angeles. For a larger airport, Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) is a three-hour drive. Fortunately the small town of Alturas, population of around 2,600, is only about 15 miles from the reservoir and is a good place to stock up on groceries and supplies. There are even a few lodging options here if you get tired of roughing it at camp.