9 Common Tourist Complaints About Visiting Lake Tahoe

There are plenty of unwritten rules you should know before visiting Lake Tahoe, and some of them have to do with preparing for things that could go awry during your stay. Although Lake Tahoe is an undeniably beautiful destination in the United States, it is not always all sunshine and roses for tourists. Some recurring complaints about Lake Tahoe appear on many review platforms around the web.

Here, we dive into nine common complaints and explain how to deal with them in the moment or prepare ahead of time. Many of these issues can be alleviated with a bit of planning prior to your trip. And, even if you can't eliminate a problem, knowing what to expect before you arrive in Lake Tahoe is sure to make your stay more enjoyable, whether you're staying for a weekend or a whole month!

To put together this guide, we looked at the official Lake Tahoe tourism website, webpages for specific tourist attractions, as well as articles from publications and news networks like SF Gate, FOX 40, National Geographic, CalMatters, and Lake Tahoe This Week. We also got firsthand feedback from reviews on a variety of platforms, including Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Facebook.