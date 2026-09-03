New Hampshire's Largest Artificial Lake Is A Fishing Paradise With Mountain Views And Boating

Stretching along the Connecticut River, Moore Reservoir features a large expanse of water for boating and fishing. Its forested surroundings and mountain scenery offer a different kind of waterfront experience from the nearly 1,000 other glacial swimming holes, ponds, and natural lakes found elsewhere across New Hampshire.

The Connecticut River is the longest in New England. It flows more than 400 miles from the Canadian border, between New Hampshire and Vermont, through Massachusetts and Connecticut, and down to the Long Island Sound. Along the way, it passes between Littleton, New Hampshire, and Waterford, Vermont. That's where the New England Power Company started building the Samuel C. Moore Dam in the 1930s. It took more than two decades for the project, which created the largest hydroelectric plant in New England, to be completed.

The hydroelectric plant wasn't the only thing this dam produced, though. It formed Moore Reservoir, an 11-mile-long body of water that covers nearly 3,500 acres and is up to 120 feet deep, making it the state's largest artificial lake. In addition to outdoor recreation, it offers stunning views of the mountains — New Hampshire's White Mountains to the east and Vermont's Green Mountains to the west.