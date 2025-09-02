Vermont's 'White Village' Is A Cozy New England Mountain Town With Photogenic Buildings Along A Sparkling River

As America's most rural state, Vermont keeps things pretty wild. Indeed, almost everywhere outside the state's largest city, surrounded by mountains, is covered with forests, snowy peaks, farmland, and cows. The Northeast Kingdom, a 2,000 square-mile swath in Vermont's northeast corner, takes it to a new level.

Fewer than 64,000 people live here, and 80% of the land is covered in forest. It also sustains the state's harshest winter weather. Such conditions, though, help to knit local communities closely together, including the 1,300 inhabitants of Waterford, located about five miles east of Vermont's once-bustling rail town that's now a hidden retreat with a cozy Main Street. Today, Waterford's town center comprises a handful of buildings and is settled at the junction of Route 18 and Lower Waterford Road Fork. It's only a hop, skip, and a jump from the Connecticut River, which separates the Green Mountain State from New Hampshire.

The village of Lower Waterford has earned the nickname "the White Village" for its stunning snow-toned buildings. It all began in the early 1900s, when a creamery owner named John W. Davies bought up nearly the entire village. He then instituted a strict color scheme, mandating that all new constructions in Lower Waterford be white buildings with green shutters. This unique architecture has made it heaven for photographers, especially those seeking an old-school New England aesthetic. Photographers, visitors, and artists alike will marvel at constructions like the all-white Rabbit Hill Inn, which dates from 1825, the Greek-Revival-style Lower Waterford Congregational Church, which dates from 1859, and the vintage Davies Memorial Library, the last public library in the state to use the honor system.