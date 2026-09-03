Between San Diego And The Mexico Border Is A Scenic Refuge With Wetland Trails, Ocean Views, And Wildlife

California teems with all kinds of flora and fauna, so if you're looking for a place to explore the wilds near San Diego, consider a trip down to the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge. This scenic stretch of wetlands spans a little over 1,000 acres, just a few miles north of the United States-Mexico border, as the crow flies. The preserve is completely free to visit, as of the time of writing, and is open from sunup to sundown throughout the year.

The Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge encompasses the upper section of the Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve in Imperial Beach. The 2,800-acre conservation zone was created in the early 1980s to protect and manage the Tijuana Estuary — the largest patch of coastal wetlands in all of Southern California. The coastal estuary spreads out from the mouth of the Tijuana River, right along the Pacific Ocean, and is the only one of its kind left in San Diego County that hasn't been split by railroad tracks or a highway.

There are major roadways nearby, including the State Route 75 and Interstate 5, so the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge isn't hard to get to. Downtown San Diego is only about 15 miles to the north, while while the Mexican border city of Tijuana is just a few miles to the south. The wildlife sanctuary is a haven for all kinds of native and migratory critters, so keep your eyes peeled as you walk the wetland trails. You may even be able to spot a whale leaping out of the ocean as you stroll along the shoreline.