Between Manchester And Leeds Is A Cozy Village With Shops, Trails, And An Idyllic Nature Preserve

The Peak District, an upland area spanning parts of northern and central England, was the U.K.'s first national park. The area is known for its tree-tufted hills and limestone caverns, but you'll also find small towns, stately homes, and villages enclosed by the wilderness. The village of Marsden is one such example, sitting just beyond the Peak District's northern fringe in the South Pennines.

Marsden is about halfway between Manchester, one of the U.K.'s most underrated cities, and Leeds, Yorkshire's main urban hub. You can drive to either in less than an hour — and you'll likely need to rent a car, which Rick Steves recommends for every trip to England. But despite having two major cities within striking distance, Marsden has the look and feel of a country village. It straddles the banks of the River Colne and is surrounded by shapely hills and moorlands. Its streets are lined with cottage-like shop fronts; a chuckling river and birdsong dominate the village soundscape; police still clip-clop around on horseback; and within minutes you can walk from the center of town to a hilltop viewpoint.

In Marsden's commercial quarter, around Peel Street, are independent shops and boutiques selling arts and crafts, textiles and apparel, books, and pre-loved bric-a-brac. Trails are easy to access from Marsden, too, with several hiking routes starting in the village and wandering through the hills and valleys of the Peak District. You can also trek into Marsden Moor, a 5,000-acre nature preserve surrounding the village. Yorkshire is often considered one of England's prettiest counties. Some even call it "God's Own Country," and its villages like Marsden and the surrounding countryside explain why.