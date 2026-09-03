America's Worst City To Drive In Is A Popular East Coast Destination (And It's Not New York City)

Philadelphia has been ranked the worst U.S. city for driving in a WalletHub study — beating out even New York City for the dubious honor. WalletHub's ranking placed the Pennsylvania city last among the nation's 100 largest cities, based on 30 measures ranging from traffic congestion and road quality to gas prices and auto-repair availability. That adds an extra consideration for travelers, particularly those planning to explore by car. For what it's worth, Philadelphia is hardly short on visitors: 26.6 million people visited the city in 2024, as reported by Visit Philadelphia. For those millions of people drawn by the Liberty Bell, cheesesteaks, museums, and historic streets, the ranking suggests that getting between these attractions by car might cause some headaches.

WalletHub's 30 metrics were grouped into four broader measures: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance (i.e., things like car dealership and gas station availability). New York City ranked 97th overall, while Washington, D.C., and Oakland, California, took the 98th and 99th spots, respectively. Corpus Christi, Texas, took the top spot as the best city for driving. Some factors, like cost of ownership, are much more relevant to residents than to short-term visitors. For travelers, however, Philadelphia's particularly poor showings in traffic and infrastructure (97th) and safety (96th) are worth paying attention to, since congestion and safety-related measures affect anyone navigating the streets of Pennsylvania's city full of rich history and an amazing food scene.