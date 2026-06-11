Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Philadelphia

It is borderline shocking that Philadelphia is so underrated. The Washington Post has called the city a "perpetual underdog," while an article in The Independent featured the City of Brotherly Love as one of the most underrated cities hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Still, when you consider everything there is to do, it seems the city should be more highly respected. In many ways, this is where the United States was born, and the city is packed with historic sites like Independence Hall and the iconic Liberty Bell. Sports enthusiasts will discover a passionate sports scene they'll either love or hate, and museum lovers will be spoiled for choice with plenty of engaging options, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which has the world's largest collection of impressionist and post-impressionist art.

The city holds plenty of other charms. If you're a foodie, Philadelphia is considered a culinary paradise and is home to one of the U.S.'s most iconic sandwiches (you know the one). Then there are the famous Rocky steps, and it's easy to find cool neighborhoods with breweries and art to explore. These splendid attractions are probably why those who visit quickly fall in love — and return at a rate of 80%, according to city officials (as reported by WHYY).

That was my family's experience when we first visited from our home in New York City. As big track and field fans, our reason for the two-day trip was the city's annual Penn Relays, but we found a down-to-earth city that was easy to love. We would return to the city and its surrounding counties for full vacations on many more occasions, and many of these tips were picked up from those trips, and local threads, blogs, and legislation were also consulted.