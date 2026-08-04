Philly Was Crowned The Most Walkable City For 2026 (And This Charming Downtown District Is Why)
Philadelphia took the top spot in USA Today's 2026 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for "Most Walkable City to Visit in the U.S." Much of its appeal comes from Center City, a downtown district that's made up of about 10 distinct neighborhoods, including Chinatown, artsy revitalized hoods like Callowhill, and Midtown, an LGBTQ-friendly village. The district includes over 25 streets, which feature parks, trendy markets, public art spaces, and colonial landmarks.
One walking route swings by many of the 14 best things you can't skip on a vacation to Philadelphia. It spans over 4 miles and can be done in about an hour or two, but give yourself plenty of time over an entire afternoon to stop and enjoy all the attractions. It begins at Rittenhouse Square on Center City's western side and ends at Elfreth's Alley near the Delaware River.
The walk passes the castle-like Masonic Temple, then after, be sure to stop and grab a bite to eat at the city's famous indoor market, with plenty of food vendors. The route continues onwards to the city's most unique urban art garden, which stretches both indoors and outdoors. Along the route, you'll pass by Chinatown's ornate Friendship Gate, visit Benjamin Franklin's gravesite, and arrive in the Old City. The area is home to the country's oldest block, a narrow stone street that has preserved its 18th-century charm. Fly into Philly at its international airport, which is located 12 miles from the downtown area. To get to the Center City district, it's pretty straightforward from the airport. Take the Airport Line train directly from Terminal A, and stop at Suburban Station. From there, it's a short 12-minute walk to Rittenhouse Square to discover what the downtown area hype is all about.
Discover the easy-to-navigate Center City's downtown area and markets
Philly's 2026 "Most Walkable City" title from USA Today is its fourth consecutive win since 2023. Its compact downtown area is full of attractions, so it's no wonder it's a favorite among the nominees, which are selected by travel experts and then narrowed down by the editors of 10Best. From there, the public participates in the voting process during the annual Readers' Choice Awards to select the top 10.
A good place to start your walk is at Rittenhouse Square, one of the city's main spots for dining, shopping, and strolling amid lush, parklike beauty. Next, head northeast to John F. Kennedy Plaza, Philadelphia's Instagrammable park, which is a vibrant artistic hub known for its famous LOVE sculpture. Across the street from Philadelphia City Hall, you can admire many different architectural styles, which are found both inside and from the exterior of the stunning Masonic Temple. To view the National Historic Landmark's interior, you have to take a guided tour; visitors aren't allowed to do self-guided ones. Inside, you'll view rooms and grand halls inspired by an array of design elements from Egypt, Italy, classical Greek elements like columns, and even astronomy.
A stop at the Reading Terminal Market is a must, not only to rest your feet but to eat at Philadelphia's giant public market full of the freshest bites, including one of America's tastiest sandwiches. The former railroad market makes made-to-order meals, but it's also home to fresh produce, specialty craft merchants who sell homemade items, and a florist. With over 30 food vendors to dine from, you might want to take your time to choose carefully: There's everything from Pennsylvania-Dutch Amish fare, Caribbean cuisine, authentic Central American flavors, and of course, delicious Philly cheesesteaks.
Explore Philadelphia's historic district, including Chinatown and modern art
At the corner of 10th and Arch Streets, you'll pass by Chinatown's Friendship Gate, a towering structure that is made from gifted materials from Philadelphia's sister city of Tianjin. Located at the entrance to the neighborhood, the area is worthy of a stop in itself for its variety of shops and diverse food scene.
One of the most unique places on the edges of Center City District is Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. It's an ethereal, vibrant indoor and outdoor folk-art gallery created by artist Isaiah Zagar. The museum and outdoor space are almost completely covered in hundreds of mosaics, found objects, pieces of tile, mirrors, and other colorful objects. If you join the guided tour, you'll get a better idea of the artist's vision of this art space and get a behind-the-scenes look at areas off-limits to other visitors, like the basement.
The final leg of the journey is for the history buffs. Head northeast to Independence Hall, the location where both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were signed. To arrange a tour, there is a dollar charge to reserve your ticket. For another close look at a piece of history, visit the Liberty Bell Center to see the Liberty Bell, which is free to enter. Nearby, many will pass the Christ Church Burial Ground, not knowing that this is the location where Benjamin Franklin was buried. At the end of the walk is Elfreth's Alley, one of the country's oldest streets from the early 18th century, where people continue to live today.