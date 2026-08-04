Philly Was Crowned The Most Walkable City For 2026 (And This Charming Downtown District Is Why)

Philadelphia took the top spot in USA Today's 2026 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for "Most Walkable City to Visit in the U.S." Much of its appeal comes from Center City, a downtown district that's made up of about 10 distinct neighborhoods, including Chinatown, artsy revitalized hoods like Callowhill, and Midtown, an LGBTQ-friendly village. The district includes over 25 streets, which feature parks, trendy markets, public art spaces, and colonial landmarks.

One walking route swings by many of the 14 best things you can't skip on a vacation to Philadelphia. It spans over 4 miles and can be done in about an hour or two, but give yourself plenty of time over an entire afternoon to stop and enjoy all the attractions. It begins at Rittenhouse Square on Center City's western side and ends at Elfreth's Alley near the Delaware River.

The walk passes the castle-like Masonic Temple, then after, be sure to stop and grab a bite to eat at the city's famous indoor market, with plenty of food vendors. The route continues onwards to the city's most unique urban art garden, which stretches both indoors and outdoors. Along the route, you'll pass by Chinatown's ornate Friendship Gate, visit Benjamin Franklin's gravesite, and arrive in the Old City. The area is home to the country's oldest block, a narrow stone street that has preserved its 18th-century charm. Fly into Philly at its international airport, which is located 12 miles from the downtown area. To get to the Center City district, it's pretty straightforward from the airport. Take the Airport Line train directly from Terminal A, and stop at Suburban Station. From there, it's a short 12-minute walk to Rittenhouse Square to discover what the downtown area hype is all about.