The Vibrant, Giant Resort Park Proving There's More To Wheeling, West Virginia Than Its Boring Reputation

It is easy to miss the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia. You could drive right through it on Interstate 70, an 18-mile journey that would take you less than a half-hour to complete, and you'd never really see much at all. You could spend days road tripping through the Mountain State, visiting such natural wonders as Seneca Rocks and New River Gorge, and just skip this part of the state. Lots of folks badmouth Wheeling — the largest Panhandle town — as boring. "I've had nothing but bad experiences," wrote user Tripadvisor user. "The casino was about the only decent thing there." On Niche.com, many residents express similar sentiments, saying, "I often find myself bored" or "The only thing you can do to keep yourself occupied is going to someone else's house to hangout."

This impression may be a little dated, as Wheeling (pop. 25,000) is starting to rebound, and the old industrial hub is seeing multi-million-dollar investment and revitalization. Many are finding that Wheeling is now a hidden Panhandle city with incredible cuisine, eclectic shops, and mountain charm. However, even if you don't think downtown Wheeling is a major destination (yet), it's a great basecamp for a more pastoral part of town: Oglebay Park Resort, a 2,000-acre public estate just 6 miles from the town's main drag.

This single property contains museums, shopping, wellness centers, an entire zoo, and outdoor experiences for all four Appalachian seasons. Oglebay isn't just a fun rural park; it's a dynamic vacation spot that will give you reason enough to spend days in the Northern Panhandle. Plus, thanks to on-site lodges, cabins, and cottages, you can comfortably spend nights here, too.