Maryland's Graffiti-Covered Scenic Overlook Near Gettysburg Has Idyllic Nature And Appalachian Views

Eleven years ago, famous street artist André Saraiva tagged a boulder in Joshua Tree National Park in California. This act of artistic expression triggered a social media frenzy discussing whether graffiti belongs in nature. Even with public backlash, disapproval, and threats of hefty fines, these tags show up in parks and green spaces across the country, including in Maryland. Sitting above the Cumberland Valley near the Pennsylvania border, you'll find High Rock, a large rocky cliff covered with colorful graffiti. Sure, the artwork can be distracting to some, but those who can look past it will find a cool overlook where the views of the countryside and forested hills are nothing short of spectacular. A Google user said it's "the most unpredictable scenic overlook you'll ever visit!"

The story behind the graffiti-covered rocky landscape is more fascinating than the graffiti itself. Not only is the rocky outcropping located along the Appalachian Trail, a 2,000-plus-mile hiking trail stretching across 14 states, but it's situated approximately 1,800 feet up on the highest peak on South Mountain. Interestingly enough, the rock was a popular hang glider launching spot for daredevils and adrenaline junkies before safety liabilities generally restricted the activity. Perhaps the most fascinating historical finding is that the area was part of the Pen Mar resort town and was used as a lookout during Civil War battles.

Today, this bucket-list-worthy overlook attracts a slew of people who come to soak up the Appalachian views and hike the nearby trails. Because High Rock is a 30-minute drive from Gettysburg, the site of America's most famous Civil War battle, visitors can easily add it to their itinerary. For locals coming from Baltimore or Washington, D.C, the overlook is less than 2 hours away, making it a great spot for a day trip.