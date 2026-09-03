Maryland's Graffiti-Covered Scenic Overlook Near Gettysburg Has Idyllic Nature And Appalachian Views
Eleven years ago, famous street artist André Saraiva tagged a boulder in Joshua Tree National Park in California. This act of artistic expression triggered a social media frenzy discussing whether graffiti belongs in nature. Even with public backlash, disapproval, and threats of hefty fines, these tags show up in parks and green spaces across the country, including in Maryland. Sitting above the Cumberland Valley near the Pennsylvania border, you'll find High Rock, a large rocky cliff covered with colorful graffiti. Sure, the artwork can be distracting to some, but those who can look past it will find a cool overlook where the views of the countryside and forested hills are nothing short of spectacular. A Google user said it's "the most unpredictable scenic overlook you'll ever visit!"
The story behind the graffiti-covered rocky landscape is more fascinating than the graffiti itself. Not only is the rocky outcropping located along the Appalachian Trail, a 2,000-plus-mile hiking trail stretching across 14 states, but it's situated approximately 1,800 feet up on the highest peak on South Mountain. Interestingly enough, the rock was a popular hang glider launching spot for daredevils and adrenaline junkies before safety liabilities generally restricted the activity. Perhaps the most fascinating historical finding is that the area was part of the Pen Mar resort town and was used as a lookout during Civil War battles.
Today, this bucket-list-worthy overlook attracts a slew of people who come to soak up the Appalachian views and hike the nearby trails. Because High Rock is a 30-minute drive from Gettysburg, the site of America's most famous Civil War battle, visitors can easily add it to their itinerary. For locals coming from Baltimore or Washington, D.C, the overlook is less than 2 hours away, making it a great spot for a day trip.
Drive to High Rock Overlook to soak up dramatic Appalachian views
One of the best parts of visiting High Rock Overlook is that it doesn't require too much effort to see the rewarding views. The elevated cliffs are accessible by car up a narrow forested road, allowing visitors to clear their minds while anticipating gazing across the valley. From the parking area, you'll take a short walk to the steps leading to the viewing platform. As soon as you lay eyes on the vast countryside framed by rolling hills, you might end up awestruck. After arriving at High Rock, a Google user said, "Breathtaking, incredible, captivating, mesmerizing ... I can't really think of better words to tell you about the view you see there, but they don't really seem adequate to describe the sheer majestic sight that is now in front of you."
The views from the overlook stretch as far as you can see, and if the day is clear, hikers have reported seeing all the way to Virginia. While here, you might spot photographers perched on the cliff capturing glowing sunsets, or tourists, couples, and influencers taking selfies. It's also a pit stop for road trippers, families, and backpackers traveling through the Maryland-Pennsylvania region. For obvious reasons, not everyone appreciates the urban artwork, but it makes this overlook stand out compared to sites like Wayah Bald Lookout Tower, a scenic overlook in North Carolina. Some visitors mention the uniqueness of the graffiti and how it adds charm and character to this scenic spot. Moreover, it's part of the reason the overlook has over 1,600 reviews on Google, with its average rating nearing 5 stars.
Other ways to see the Appalachian near High Rock Overlook
Visitors in search of extra adventure and more time in the mountains can hike the High Rock Lookout Trail to the viewpoint. The 6.25-mile out-and-back trail, which is of moderate difficulty, begins at Raven Rock Road near Smithsburg. Your hike will take you through secluded woodlands where the crunching of leaves under your feet and birdsong might be the only sound you'll hear. As you trek, you might cross paths with a deer or two, and if you're here in the warmer months, pretty wildflowers will add splashes of color along the way. For different viewpoints, you can also connect to other overlook trails in the area, such as Raven Rock Overlook.
Since there are no facilities or amenities at High Rock, some visitors end up driving five minutes to Pen Mar Park. Here, you can sit and admire the hills and valley from covered pavilions, read the interpretive signs, take the kids to the playground, then pause for a quick bite at one of the picnic benches. A highlight for visitors is learning about the amusement resort that existed in the late 19th and early 20th century. Sara Reimers, a local travel enthusiast from Sunshine Whispers, calls Pen Mar Park a "hidden gem on the Maryland-Pennsylvania border." After seeing both places, consider stopping in Hagerstown to see one of Maryland's nostalgic downtowns dripping with Americana vibes. It's less than 20 miles from the mountains, so you won't have to travel too far out of the way.