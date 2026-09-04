Between Pittsburgh And Philly Is An Artificial Mountain Lake For Scenic Fishing And Paddling

There are more than 2,300 lakes, both natural and manmade, spread across Pennsylvania, so the Keystone State has plenty of locations for you to go fishing and paddling. It's a bit harder to have one of these sites all to yourself, though. Letterkenny Reservoir, hidden in the Appalachian Mountains along the southern edge of the state, might just be the secluded spot you've been looking for.

Franklin County, just north of the Maryland border, is a quiet part of Pennsylvania that's filled with Appalachian peaks and creeks that flow down from those mountains. One of these creeks, the Conodoguinet Creek, is 90 miles long and flows just outside of Roxbury, a tiny town that's home to less than 200 people. That's where a 16-foot stone dam was created in 1945. This dam, the Letterkenny Dam, created Letterkenny Reservoir as a water source for the Letterkenny Army Depot. The nearby depot, which was built as an ammunition storage site to aid the military during World War II, lies just north of Chambersburg, an affordable retirement borough with a historical, walkable downtown.

Letterkenny Reservoir is now a 58-acre body of water. From Roxbury, you can access the reservoir by following Route 641 to Lower Horse Valley Road. Then, when you reach McCalmont Road, a dirt road that leads into the forest, you'll see a sign for Letterkenny Reservoir. A gravel parking lot and boat ramp lie at the end of this road.