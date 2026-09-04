Between Liverpool And Manchester Is A River Town With Shops, Scenic Green Spaces, And Historic Charm

Runcorn's Halton Castle is perched on a hill with views over the River Mersey. It started as an 11th-century Norman fortress before the stone castle seen today was built a century later, according to Historic England. Most visits are limited to outside of the castle ruins, where you can see crumbling walls and archways at any time. Interior features (including a garderobe, or castle toilet) are only accessible during special openings. Note that The Castle at Halton listed on Google Maps is a pub that's attached to the castle itself — a well-reviewed one, at that, with 4.3 stars on Google Maps at the time of writing.

In the woods towards the north of Runcorn, Norton Priory Museum and Gardens takes visitors through an excavated abbey complex. You can see the medieval church, cloister, and chapter house, then descend into the undercroft complete with a vaulted ceiling. A draw of the site is its breadth of outdoor spaces, featuring woodland paths, summer houses, and a 2.5-acre Georgian walled garden. Tickets can be purchased in advance online, and there's free parking.

While Norton Priory's gardens offer a peaceful way to take in Runcorn's history, Runcorn Hill Park showcases some wilder landscapes. The Green Flag-awarded park sits on a high sandstone ridge above the town, with walking trails winding through woodland, heaths, and old quarry remnants. Climb toward the higher parts of the hill and you can look across the Mersey Estuary out to Liverpool. There are also more traditional park features, including a lake, tennis courts, a café, and a bandstand. Travelers who want to add a little more hiking to a Liverpool itinerary can consider a detour to Lunt Meadows Nature Reserve, a scenic wildlife haven with wetland trails.