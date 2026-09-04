Between Liverpool And Manchester Is A River Town With Shops, Scenic Green Spaces, And Historic Charm
Travelers who've already ticked off England's headline cities will find some intriguing smaller towns in its northwest region. Sitting between Liverpool and Manchester on the River Mersey, the town of Runcorn is one such place. Runcorn's landscape is a curious collision of medieval ruins, industrial waterways, modernist architecture, and lush green spaces. It's got plenty to offer for a detour from the region's better-known cities. Shoppers can browse stores in the Old Town, while those who like to stroll can do so on the sandstone paths and panoramic views of Runcorn Hill Park. History buffs, meanwhile, can peruse the ruins of Norman-built Halton Castle or the centuries-old Norton Priory, home to a medieval undercroft and walled garden.
Walking through Runcorn, you might find yourself passing through a jumble of eras, from a Victorian bridge to modern houses and castle ruins to a canal. There's evidence of human habitation in Runcorn as far back as the Prehistoric Era, as a broken flint tool was found at the Norton Priory in 2013. When the Bridgewater Canal reached the town in 1776, connecting it with Manchester and Liverpool, Runcorn grew into a busy port and industrial center, with docks and factories springing up around its canals. You can still walk along its canals today and see remnants of the old docks, while newer buildings (including Runcorn Shopping City) come from Runcorn's designation as a new town in the 1960s.
Medieval ruins and parks in Runcorn, England
Runcorn's Halton Castle is perched on a hill with views over the River Mersey. It started as an 11th-century Norman fortress before the stone castle seen today was built a century later, according to Historic England. Most visits are limited to outside of the castle ruins, where you can see crumbling walls and archways at any time. Interior features (including a garderobe, or castle toilet) are only accessible during special openings. Note that The Castle at Halton listed on Google Maps is a pub that's attached to the castle itself — a well-reviewed one, at that, with 4.3 stars on Google Maps at the time of writing.
In the woods towards the north of Runcorn, Norton Priory Museum and Gardens takes visitors through an excavated abbey complex. You can see the medieval church, cloister, and chapter house, then descend into the undercroft complete with a vaulted ceiling. A draw of the site is its breadth of outdoor spaces, featuring woodland paths, summer houses, and a 2.5-acre Georgian walled garden. Tickets can be purchased in advance online, and there's free parking.
While Norton Priory's gardens offer a peaceful way to take in Runcorn's history, Runcorn Hill Park showcases some wilder landscapes. The Green Flag-awarded park sits on a high sandstone ridge above the town, with walking trails winding through woodland, heaths, and old quarry remnants. Climb toward the higher parts of the hill and you can look across the Mersey Estuary out to Liverpool. There are also more traditional park features, including a lake, tennis courts, a café, and a bandstand. Travelers who want to add a little more hiking to a Liverpool itinerary can consider a detour to Lunt Meadows Nature Reserve, a scenic wildlife haven with wetland trails.
New and Old Town shopping in Runcorn, England
For a little retail therapy in Runcorn, the town's main indoor mall, Runcorn Shopping City, has some essentials. It was opened in the 1970s by Queen Elizabeth II, per The Liverpool Echo, and was one of the largest shopping centers in the region at the time. It still houses a mix of fashion, tech, grocery, and charity stores, though several recent visitors have described the center as dated, with ample empty units. If you're looking for a more luxurious mall to shop at, the open-air Liverpool ONE in Liverpool might make for a better stop.
Travelers looking for a more atmospheric shopping experience may want to head to Runcorn's Old Town instead. High Street, Church Street, and Regent Street form a more traditional shopping area with smaller, independent businesses. Book lovers can browse the shelves of Curiosity Bookshop on High Street, a beloved shop with local history books. Just down the street, The Hat Box has a more niche focus on headwear, while Hot Frog Records on Regent Street appeals to music lovers.
The Runcorn Promenade follows the River Mersey to the north, offering views across the estuary and a pair of bridges. The southern edge of the historic center features the Bridgewater Canal, with its towpath providing a walking route past old locks. That makes the Old Town easier to explore on foot, but if you want to see more of Runcorn, including its medieval ruins, a car can be useful. In fact, travel expert Rick Steves says renting a car in England is a "smart move." For visitors coming from Liverpool, it's around a 30-minute drive to Runcorn. The trip is closer to 40 minutes from Manchester.